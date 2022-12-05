ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Uniform manufacturing plant expanding in Hodgenville, adding 63 jobs

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major employer in Hodgenville has announced expansion plans expected to create 63 new jobs. Nationwide Uniform Apparel has announced an $11.5 million investment that will be used to build a new 140,000 sq. ft. distribution center near its current facility. The company makes uniforms for...
Mayor-elect Greenberg names current deputy chief as interim Louisville police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg on Friday named Louisville Metro Police deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim police chief starting Jan. 2. While several candidates were interviewed Gwinn-Villaroel has "earned the respect and admiration of people within LMPD and throughout our community and is committed to transparency...
Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
LMPD asking for public comment on improvements to its policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is taking public comments on its policies and procedures. The department said it wants feedback so it can serve everyone the best it can. You can leave feedback on the department's website, which gives you the option to leave your name...
