Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Construction to begin on sound barrier in Bullitt and Jefferson counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County. The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from...
Jim Beam releases 'Kentucky Hug' holiday pajamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jim Beam is branching out from beverages to release its own pajamas meant to feel like a hug. The bourbon company is calling them the "Kentucky Hug" pajamas. The phrase "Kentucky Hug" is also a phrase used for the first sip of bourbon. The pajamas come...
State approves incentives for plan to make Louisville Gardens a film soundstage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Gardens is on track to get a makeover after more than a decade gathering dust. A firm that plans to convert the shuttered venue at Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Fifth Street into sound stages for film, music and other uses received approval for local and state incentives on Thursday.
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Uniform manufacturing plant expanding in Hodgenville, adding 63 jobs
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major employer in Hodgenville has announced expansion plans expected to create 63 new jobs. Nationwide Uniform Apparel has announced an $11.5 million investment that will be used to build a new 140,000 sq. ft. distribution center near its current facility. The company makes uniforms for...
Louisville HVAC company asking for community to nominate veterans for annual 'Gift of Heat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maeser Plumbing, Heating and Cooling wants to provide heat for a local veteran this winter. The company is asking the community to submit nominations of veterans who are in need of heat for the winter season for its annual "Gift of Heat" to a local veteran.
'Hole Lotta Love Donuts' in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular sweet spot in Elizabethtown is closing down in just a few days. Hole Lotta Love Donuts announced on Facebook Friday morning that it will go out of business on Sunday, Dec. 11. The post mentions a tough financial reality, saying for several months sales...
Bowling Green continues to rebuild, remember those lost after December 2021 tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year after devastating tornadoes swept across Kentucky, claiming lives and destroying homes and businesses, Bowling Green is one area of the commonwealth that continues picking up the pieces. Ronnie Ward, with the Bowling Green Police Department, said the night the storm hit, it was...
Mayor-elect Greenberg names current deputy chief as interim Louisville police chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg on Friday named Louisville Metro Police deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as interim police chief starting Jan. 2. While several candidates were interviewed Gwinn-Villaroel has "earned the respect and admiration of people within LMPD and throughout our community and is committed to transparency...
Louisville Bats unveil baby blue '502 Connect' jersey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats unveiled their newest home jersey Friday. The "502 Connect" jersey is baby blue to honor the the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds. It will have navy font to tie in the modern day team. The team said the new jersey...
'God spared us' | Taylor County family rebuilds after December 2021 tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a string of tornadoes broke out on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021, the Wooldridge family went to bed thinking a storm might be possible, but not knowing just how close to home it would hit. Devastation struck their Taylor County home in the early...
Pernod Ricard announces plans to invest $250M for carbon-neutral distillery in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifty-five new jobs are coming to Marion County. Pernod Ricard announced Thursday its plans to build a carbon-neutral distillery on 265 acres in Lebanon to grow its "premium American whiskey portfolio," The American Whiskey Collective. The company plans to invest $250 million over the next five...
Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company. The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations. Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
UofL Health doctor: Kentucky has highest per capita rate of colon cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following actress Kirstie Alley's death from colon cancer, Louisville doctors are reminding people that early screening can save lives, and it's especially important for Kentucky residents. "We have the highest rate per capita of anyplace in the country of colon cancer," Dr. Russell Farmer. "So that...
2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
UofL Grawemeyer Award in Psychology given to pair known for 'Dunning-Kruger effect'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may not be as great as you think you are. That's according to David Dunning and Justin Kruger, the co-winners of the 2023 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Psychology. Their idea, "Unskilled and Unaware of It," shows people tend to have a more favorable...
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
LMPD asking for public comment on improvements to its policies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is taking public comments on its policies and procedures. The department said it wants feedback so it can serve everyone the best it can. You can leave feedback on the department's website, which gives you the option to leave your name...
More than $10,000 raised so far by New Albany community for downtown small businesses hurt by construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Since this summer, the New Albany Sugar Shoppe has had to deal with the construction from the Main Street Revitalization Project being right outside its front door. And the owner, Stevie Carper, said she isn't sure how much longer her business can survive the mess.
