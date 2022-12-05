ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree

By Jaime Lees
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVvET_0jXijKa400
Pizza from Frank & Helen's


Sure, socks are nice, but pizza is the best gift of them all. And in this case, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

If you have a pizza-lover in your life, the greatest gift you could give them for the holidays is a Pizza Passport. What is it? It’s a cute little postcard that arrives in the mail before Christmas that gets them 50 percent off at dozens of local pizza places.


Brought to you by the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook group and the STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, the Pizza Passport was invented way back in 2020 as a way to show support for local restaurants that were struggling during that terrible year.

But the Pizza Passport has now morphed into just another way to celebrate St. Louis’ delicious and diverse pizza scene. For just $30, one passport gets you 50 percent off of pizza at many of your favorite spots. The passport basically pays for itself after using it twice and it’s valid from June 15 to October 15, 2023.

Because Pizza Passport season doesn’t kick off until the summer, the restaurants involved next year haven’t been announced yet. But it’s safe to say that you’ll find tons of local places to try. Last year the pass gave pizza fans half off at 30 different area restaurants including classics like Frank & Helen's Pizzeria, Monte Bello Pizzeria, Nick & Elena's Pizzeria, Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas and Pizzeoli.


You could wait a few months and buy your pass closer to Pizza Passport season, but why wait? Passports are limited and they’re expected to sell out so you might as well buy one or gift one now. And if you order yours by December 19, it’s guaranteed to show up in time to stuff stockings.

Visit Eventbrite for more information or to secure a Pizza Passport as a gift or to grab one just for yourself. After all, you are a gift to the world and you deserve pizza, too.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Free beer, clowns and antiques in St. Louis this weekend

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — This weekend, whether you love clowns, collect clowns, or have a healthy fear of clowns, there’s a fundraiser in Dutchtown that checks all of those boxes. Clowning For Kids features clown and circus-themed figurines made by artist Ron Lee available to purchase. All proceeds...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Kenny Chesney’s memorial dog song to help St. Louis pets

ST. LOUIS – On Friday, December 9, Kenny Chesney will release “Da Ruba Girl,” a song dedicated to his rescue dog Ruby. Stray Rescue of St. Louis receives 100% of the earnings from the song “Da Ruba Girl.” Anyone who has followed Kenny Chesney on social media in the last few days is aware of the death of his beloved rescue dog, Ruby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Dec. 9-11

If you thought last week was holiday market-heavy, you ain't seen nothin' yet – almost all of these events fall into the "market" category at a variety of venues around town. Visit the City Foundry STL for May's Night Market, Tower Grove Park for its Holiday Market and Old Bakery Beer for its Holiday Cheers Market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Lucky Bargains Rugs & Decor

ST. LOUIS — Our Show Me team is continuing to highlight the local businesses for you to shop from this holiday season. Wednesday morning, Mary chatted with co-owners Kelly and Ireena Studdard of Lucky Bargain Rugs & Decor. The mother and daughter duo have been helping their family’s business run since its start 8 years ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

The most anticipated restaurants in St. Louis for 2023

Projected opening date: late December/early January. Located in the former Bandana’s BBQ space at the corner of McKnight and Manchester in Rock Hill, the 5,700-square-foot restaurant will serve “coffee, champagne, and brunch all day.” It's owned by Chris and Courtney Sedlak, the husband-and-wife team who also own neighboring dinner-only restaurant Hangar, as well as The Mud House on Cherokee. (Momo is the coffee-roasting company that the Sedlaks own.) Chris says the restaurant's food menu will be "recognizable, with unique touches," such as a BLT with house-made tomato jam. “We think there’s a market in Rock Hill for a place to get curated coffees and cocktails with your breakfast or brunch,” Chris says. A small front patio will cater to the grab-and-go, eat-on-the-run crowd. A larger, rear patio (adjacent to the one at Hangar) has been designed for more leisurely dining. And the entire facility can be rented out in the evening for private events. 9500 Manchester, Rock Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This St. Louis House Has a Cave in the Basement [PHOTOS]

From the outside, this mild-mannered Dutchtown home seems like just another St. Louis house. But enter the front door and quirky delights await. The 4,433-square-foot home has surprisingly high ceilings, a spiral staircase, stained-glass windows and a range that looks like it belongs in a restaurant. In some of the rooms, visitors can spot the original stone walls of the 1700s-era cottage that later additions built off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
687
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy