ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
CLEVELAND, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy