FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies hours after he’s booked in Cuyahoga County jail; MetroHealth workers on leave
A man who had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours was found unresponsive in his cell early Friday morning, according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
newsnet5
20th annual Rainbow Radiothon to help raise funds for UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
CLEVELAND — Friday is a special day for UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. It marks the 20th annual Rainbow Radiothon — 20 years of giving and changing lives. The fundraiser is an opportunity for you to open your heart and donate to the hospital system that has both changed and saved countless young lives across the area.
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Apartment tenant: ‘I can’t live here like this’
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman in East Cleveland says she’s been suffering for more than a year, living with mold, no heat, and no hot water. After repeated attempts to contact the city and her landlord, she reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters for help. “I have...
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
cleveland19.com
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Marshals arrest 14-year-old wanted for homicide
Monday morning, members of the Cleveland NOVFTF located and arrested a 14-year-old male thought to be responsible for killing an 18-year-old man at a drive-thru convenience store on Nov. 19.
cleveland.com
Euclid man killed at gas station in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Euclid man was killed at a gas station Saturday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, according to police. Anthony Wynn, 50, was shot about 5:05 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station at East 110th Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Wynn was shot in the abdomen and thigh.
Police investigate shooting at Cleveland gas station
Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting on the city's east side.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
cleveland19.com
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the teenager was walking across the street about 8:30 a.m. near E. 115th St. and Superior Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver remained on scene, police said.
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
