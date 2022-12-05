AFD: Cart barn fire on Avery Ranch Golf Course destroys over 80 golf carts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Around 50 Austin firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in northwest Austin Monday morning, according to the department .

The Austin Fire Department said the cart barn is the building that caught fire and collapsed. There were 83 golf carts inside, AFD said. All were destroyed. The building itself was 10,000 square feet, AFD said.

In an update on Tuesday , AFD said the fire caused an estimated $2 million in damages. The cause is still being investigated.

One firefighter was burned, according to AFD. The arson team is investigating the fire.

Cart barn catches fire on Avery Ranch Golf Course (Austin Fire Department Photo)

The fire went “defensive,” AFD wrote in a tweet just after 6 a.m. Monday. That could mean the building wasn’t safe enough for firefighters to go inside.

AFD also said the building collapse made it difficult to reach pockets of fire still burning. Two aerial ladders were used in the process.

Cedar Park and Round Rock crews helped AFD.

