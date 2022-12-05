ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton County, SD

wnax.com

Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week

While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

Two Dead in Lincoln County Crash

Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th...
HARRISBURG, SD
wnax.com

Gavins Point Dam Drops Flows to Winter Levels

As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people killed in train vs pickup crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow ahead the next 12 hours; Big storm likely next week

All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel. The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week

Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

