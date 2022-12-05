Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
wnax.com
Two Dead in Lincoln County Crash
Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th...
wnax.com
Gavins Point Dam Drops Flows to Winter Levels
As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. The 44-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained...
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead the next 12 hours; Big storm likely next week
All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel. The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this...
KELOLAND TV
Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week
Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes before 7:00 p.m., 65-year-old Gary Roozenboom of Rock Valley was driving a 2001 Buick Park Avenue westbound on 390th Street, about three miles west of Sioux Center, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the north ditch and rolled and came to rest on its top in a creek.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
