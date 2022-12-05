Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive.
Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel.
Police said a man was possibly shot in an area of the hotel by an unknown suspect.
Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2