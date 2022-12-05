Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive.

Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel.

Police said a man was possibly shot in an area of the hotel by an unknown suspect.

