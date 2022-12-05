Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Saturday in Scottsdale: Drink, be merry, and help foster kids at the same time!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's your chance to drink, be merry, and take action for foster kids across Arizona at the same time!. On Saturday night, The Spot Neighborhood Grill in North Scottsdale is hosting a tree lighting and holiday party at their location at 18251 N. Pima Rd. The...
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU this holiday season! (12/11)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Phoenix Sky Harbor is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 44th Street PHX Sky Train® Station located at 44th and Washington streets. The station is easily accessible by bus and Valley Metro Rail and transit pass will be offered to attendees. Parking is also available. No preregistration is required to attend the event. Hundreds of available positions are looking to be filled including customer service agents, drivers, sales associates, and security. Benefits vary by each company, but may include health, insurance and retirement options, retention bonuses, employee assistance programs and sign-on bonuses. Learn more here.
ABC 15 News
Goodyear community celebrates holiday with golf cart parade
GOODYEAR, AZ — It’s a parade like no other. Golf carts could be seen decked out and ready to go for the annual holiday parade inside the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear. Dozens of non-traditional sleighs rolled out to kick off the parade. “Here we are in PebbleCreek all...
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
East Valley Tribune
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Queen Creek community holds parade to collect military care package items
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Nearly 2,000 side-by-side owners will roll through Queen Creek Saturday night. Their rigs will be decked out in decorations and their hearts with our troops serving all over the world. “Let’s put a couple over there,” said Nick Masse on Friday. Nick and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley
The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
ABC 15 News
Tiffany Ryan, of Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa has ways to make you look and feel your best
Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. At Timeless at Tiffany's Medspa they provide every patient with an exceptional experience and unparalleled results. From the moment you enter their upscale and inviting facility, you will immediately understand that you are their #1 priority. Their goal is to enhance your health and natural beauty with specialized services designed to help you look and feel your best.
ABC 15 News
Free dental work for two days only at Arizona State Fairgrounds
PHOENIX — The largest free dental care event in Arizona is happening on Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation (CADSF) is hosting its 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at the Veteran's Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. More than 300 volunteer...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Surprise
Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 1...
ABC 15 News
Discussions for name changes for streets, parks with Klan ties continue
TEMPE — It’s time for change. That’s what community members told ABC15 while attending the final scheduled meeting for the Streets and Parks Renaming Committee in Tempe. The community input meeting was held at the Tempe History Museum Wednesday, where the community got to hear new name recommendations for names of several parks and streets in the City of Tempe.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ABC 15 News
Suffering with hair loss? VitalityMDs offers the latest in hair treatment techology with Alma TED
VitalityMDs is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. For the last 25 years, Vitality MDs has been on the cutting edge of the new and innovative advancements in Medical Aesthetic. The nationally recognized providers at Vitality MDs have helped patients across the valley to Feel Better, Function Better, and Look Better.
Comments / 1