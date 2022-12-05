ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Mmt
4d ago

“Officers located that residence, made announcements for that suspect to exit. Ultimately the suspect did exit the residence. Officers discharged their firearm, striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene," So was he shot because he didn’t come out right away? Nothing on why he was shot.

Man convicted of 2019 murder of 61-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trial jury recently found a man guilty of killing a 61-year-old woman in her apartment nearly three years ago. Robert J. Ocano was convicted on Thursday. Dec. 8 of first degree murder, second degree murder and attempted sexual assault. He had also been initially charged with robbery, but was found not guilty of that charge.
Garret Talks To Josh Jacobson With Tucson Crime Free Coalition

Josh Jacobson is a restaurant owner that started Tucson Crime Free Coalition with two other people because Pima County and Tucson aren't doing enough to stop the crime and drug problem. Listen to hear what local elected officials think of this plan to stop crime and fentanyl.
Crash closes portion of Magee Road near Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of North Shannon Road and West Magee Road. Eastbound Magee is closed just west of the intersection. Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.
Missing preteen girl found in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a 12-year-old girl who recently went missing. Authorities say she is safe and is being reunited with family. Officers thanked everyone who helped locate her. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Sheriff says jail is falling apart, has reached crisis stage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s jail is 40 years old and it’s falling apart. Not only that, but it’s overcrowded, even after nearly four years of trying to reduce its inmate population. “That facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable for the...
