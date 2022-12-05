1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans.

The crash happened close to the intersection of Tricou street and North Claiborne Avenue at around 5 a.m.

NOPD officers report finding two men inside the car at the scene.

When the car veered off the road and collided with an 18-wheeler trailer parked on the shoulder of North Claiborne Avenue, it was moving east.

The passenger was declared dead on the scene by the officials.

The driver was transported to a hospital by emergency medical services.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash is yet to be found.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: WGNO

Recent Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™