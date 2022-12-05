7 Holiday Jobs That Pay More Than Minimum Wage

Although the federal minimum wage is a mere $7.25 per hour, 30 U.S. states and Washington D.C. have a minimum wage that exceeds the federal minimum. And, some hourly jobs in these states pay beyond that, such as $15 or $20 per hour or even more.

Often, these higher wages are advertised for seasonal jobs because employers need to attract and hire workers quickly to keep up with the demands the holiday season brings. If you're looking to make the most you can through a seasonal gig, here are seven holiday jobs that pay more than minimum wage.

Target Worker

Starting in October, Target began hiring 100,000 seasonal workers with starting wages of $15 to $24 per hour. Hourly wages will vary according to position, but cashiers and stockers can earn at least $15 per hour, and sometimes more depending on location.

Some stores are even offering $2 more per hour in holiday pay for workers who have availability in the early morning hours.

Amazon Worker

Amazon announced in October that it planned to hire 150,000 employees to help during the holiday season with average pay reaching over $19 per hour. A search of current jobs yielded plenty of seasonal warehouse positions paying up to and over $19 per hour with sign-on bonuses from $1,000 to $3,000.

Caregiver

"For those looking to earn a few extra dollars during the holidays, lucrative caregiving jobs are proving to be in high demand this holiday season," said Maressa Brown, senior editor at Care.com . "From babysitting to pet sitting to housekeeping, caregiving jobs are a wonderful source of supplemental income that can significantly help offset rising holiday expenses that often cause people a great deal of stress."

Brown said that average hourly rates on Care.com last year around the holidays were as follows:

Babysitting: $17.63

Housekeeping: $20.84

Pet Care: $18.83

Senior Companion Caregiving: $19.71

Tutoring: $24.24

Airline Worker

Travel is in full swing during the holiday season, so it makes sense that airports temporarily need more workers.

"In cities like NYC, where the minimum wage is $15 an hour, you can find holiday season work at an airline starting at $20 an hour," said Jennifer Miller of Recruiting Explained . "JFK has multiple openings and operates round the clock. Positions include baggage check, baggage loader, and customer service agents."

Seasonal Call Center Representative

"Look for a seasonal call center job in your locality," said Milo Cruz, CMO of Freelance Writing Jobs . "There are companies offering accounts that are open for the holiday season. Some contracts can last for three months but may extend depending on the client's demand."

Cruz added, "Being a customer service representative can help you earn more than the minimum salary. In fact, the average hourly rate of a customer service specialist is around $15, which is twice as much as the federal minimum wage in the US. More so, working in a call center can let you earn bonuses which may be given by the end of the agreement."

Parcel Service Worker

Parcel service companies, such as UPS and FedEx, are hiring seasonal workers. Pay and available positions will vary according to location, but will likely exceed the minimum wage in your state.

For example, FedEx Ground located in Denver is currently hiring full- and part-time warehouse package handlers at up to $27.50 per hour, which includes a shift differential and additional pay enhancements.

Tesla Seasonal Advisor

If you have a passion for sustainable energy, Tesla is offering seasonal advisor positions in certain cities that last two to three weeks. In this position, you'll support the sales and delivery team in meeting quarterly goals while providing exceptional customer service.

You can earn up to $24 dollars in this position.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Holiday Jobs That Pay More Than Minimum Wage