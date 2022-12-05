Read full article on original website
architecturaldigest.com
Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million
Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide
Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
times-advocate.com
Stater Brothers store to close
Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy
5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
foxsports640.com
San Diego sword swallower hospitalized and unable to perform
(PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, MD)– Legendary sword swallower “Murrugun The Mystic,” revealed that he was rushed to the hospital following a performance at the Six Flags two months ago. The 59-year-old…
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
kusi.com
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
Dispose of unwanted household items for free on ‘Dump Day’
The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it's time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
NBC San Diego
Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd
A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego. Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue...
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
travelnoire.com
San Diego Man Suing American Airlines After Allegedly Banned For Seat Adjusments
A few years prior, one flier was banned from American Airlines for good after allegedly reclining his seat. The only thing is, he had no idea about it until this year. In February 2022, the man tried to make a reservation with American Airlines and found that he was banned.
BBQ restaurant owner concerned after string of attacks, vandalism
Aggressive homeless people have been targeting Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ in the Morena neighborhood, and the owners have been afraid to walk to their cars at night because of the constant harassment.
