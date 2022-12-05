ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Robb Report

Southern California Gets Its First 3-Star Restaurant in Michelin’s 2022 Guide

Given that California is basically the size of a small country (with its own massive economy), you’d be forgiven for assuming this year’s Michelin guide would include dozens of new additions. The real number, however, is relatively modest. On Monday night, the esteemed dining guide announced that 18 restaurants in America’s most populous state have been awarded new Michelin stars in 2022. Among those, just one—San Diego’s Addison—reached the highest honor of three stars, while the 17 others gained their very first star. With Addison’s win, it becomes the first three-star restaurant in Southern California. “California is a foodie’s dream come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
times-advocate.com

Stater Brothers store to close

Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy

5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL

December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rock Climber Who Fell to His Death at El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside ID'd

A rock climber who fell to his death Sunday on El Cajon Mountain in Lakeside has been identified by the San Diego County medical Examiner's office as 22-year-old Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno from San Diego. Takatsuno fell Sunday just after 12 p.m. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue...
LAKESIDE, CA

