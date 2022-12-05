ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

Dr Pepper SEC championship game halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDYqX_0jXiiCct00

Just what the Dr ordered.

Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.

Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the competitors appeared to capture the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality.

The two women were tossing footballs with precision into the sponsored Dr Pepper buckets, both opting for the more-accurate chest pass over the traditional football throw. It was clear they had practiced - a lot.

And why not, with so much at stake.

Baylor student Reagan Whitaker and St. Augustine student Kayla Gibson exchanged leads multiple times in regulation.

In overtime, they tied again, but Whitaker, of Allen, Texas, was declared the winner.

The winner was set to receive $100,000; the runner-up would get $20,000.

The fans who skipped their halftime hot dog run to watch were baffled by the conclusion, and they sounded their displeasure.

Those viewing at home heard the CBS broadcaster say something about Whitaker winning an earlier tiebreaker. Dr Pepper said in a statement that Whitaker had scored the most points in the preliminary round.

It all worked out in the end, though.

It was announced on the broadcast in the fourth quarter of the game that Dr Pepper would gift both Whitaker and Gibson, of Fontana, California, with $100,000 in tuition.

Top-ranked Georgia beat No. 11 LSU 50-30.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Tar Heels WR Downs opts out of Holiday Bowl for NFL leap

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina receiver Josh Downs is opting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Oregon to prepare for a jump to the NFL draft. Downs announced his decision in a social media post Friday, less than a week after he had 11 catches for 100 yards in the Tar Heels’ […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
127K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy