CJ
4d ago
We are disgusted by DeSantis’ constant use of everything good in FL to roust his base and further his own political career. He is dragging us into moral and ethical bankruptcy.
34
Precious Little MAGA Snowflakes
4d ago
The best part is Desantis' lead lawyer in court having to define what "Woke" means - "The belief that there are systemic injustices in American Society that should be addressed." 🤔😬🤣 Doubt these guys could be anymore transparent about being racists and bigots.
11
mitchplease
4d ago
Disney should tell Rhonda to shove it, pull all their operations out of Florida, see what he's gonna do when our economy totally collapses.
17
Related
DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan
While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Asks House Republicans To Defund Enquiry Into Donald Trump – An Appropriate Use of Power?
With the Republican party taking control of the House, the immediate priority of many House Republicans is emerging. On November 23, Matt Gaetz signaled some of his early points of focus.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis
DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
Nikki Fried calls for federal probe to investigate Trump's involvement in Florida's 2018 election
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
Watchdog group wants DeSantis held in contempt over withholding public records
TALLAHASSEE — A public records watchdog on Wednesday asked a Tallahassee judge to charge the DeSantis administration with contempt of court for continuing to withhold public records about its handling of the relocation of migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September. The Florida Center for Government Accountability...
Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump. “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday. While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students. Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron
In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Democratic Senator Switches Party
A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Judge throws out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against Donald Trump, saying her claim was barred by prior agreements
CNN — A New York judge threw out Mary Trump’s lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying her claims are barred by an earlier settlement she reached more than 20 years ago. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, had alleged in the lawsuit that she was defrauded of...
Amy Coney Barrett Warns Gay Rights Case Has Future Consequences
On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the 303 Creative LLC vs. Elenis case.
Why Andrew Warren could lose his lawsuit against DeSantis — and why he might not
TALLAHASSEE — Ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s trial against Gov. Ron DeSantis wrapped up Thursday evening. Over three days in Tallahassee’s federal courthouse, lawyers for both sides made their cases for the motivations behind DeSantis’ decision to suspend Warren on Aug. 4. A central...
