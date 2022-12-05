ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CJ
4d ago

We are disgusted by DeSantis’ constant use of everything good in FL to roust his base and further his own political career. He is dragging us into moral and ethical bankruptcy.

Precious Little MAGA Snowflakes
4d ago

The best part is Desantis' lead lawyer in court having to define what "Woke" means - "The belief that there are systemic injustices in American Society that should be addressed." 🤔😬🤣 Doubt these guys could be anymore transparent about being racists and bigots.

mitchplease
4d ago

Disney should tell Rhonda to shove it, pull all their operations out of Florida, see what he's gonna do when our economy totally collapses.

Rolling Stone

DeSantis Tells Allies to Stay Mum About Trump’s ‘Nazi’ Dinner. It’s Part of a Bigger Plan

While Donald Trump faces the fallout from dining with a white supremacist and anti-Semites, Ron DeSantis and his team are doing what the former president can’t: keep quiet. According to three people with knowledge of the directives, DeSantis’ lieutenants have told his allies not to attack Trump over the now-notorious dinner. Instead, the potential 2024 Republican primary candidate and his advisers have aimed to keep the focus on Trump’s decision to dine with Kanye West, a vocal anti-Semite, and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist agitator. “In ongoing discussions following his reelection, including this week, I’ve been asked to keep my powder...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Accused of Sabotaging Trump by Arranging Meeting With a White Supremacist and Rapper Ye

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It emerged on November 28 that just before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump hosted disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) and the white supremacist and leader of the America First movement - Nick Fuentes - for dinner at his Florida Mar-A-Lago home.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
New York Post

Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams says he couldn’t find job after leaving Trump White House

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that he struggled to find a job after his four-year stint as America’s top doctor under former President Donald Trump.  “People still are afraid to touch anything that is associated with Trump,” Adams told the Washington Post in an interview published on Friday.  While he sought out positions in academia, Adams and his wife, Lacey, recounted receiving polite rejections from university officials who they believed were worried about how having a former Trump administration official on campus would be received by left-leaning students.  Adams, 48, called the 76-year-old former commander in chief “a force that really does...
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
