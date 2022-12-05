Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Gensler Restates SEC’s Crypto Authority
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler isn’t waiting for new powers from Congress to enforce securities laws against crypto companies, though he said Wednesday that it would be good to have more money and additional reach beyond U.S. borders. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today,...
CoinDesk
US Watchdog Says Banks Shying Away From Stumbling Crypto Industry
U.S. banks have been cooling in their crypto interest since this year’s twin failing of Terra (and its currency, LUNA) and FTX, said Michael Hsu, the acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). “Overall, I can say – and this is going to be...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance.US Eliminates Trading Fees for Ether
Binance.US is getting rid of trading fees for ether (ETH), the company said Tuesday, expanding its zero-free program beyond just bitcoin (BTC). Free trading will apply to the following spot market pairs: ETH/USD, ETH/USDT, ETH/USDC and ETH/BUSD. The exchange said it will also offer additional trading fee discounts to customers who pay their trading fees with BNB tokens.
CoinDesk
Attacker Targets Wealthy Crypto Funds Using Telegram Chats
In the latest type of crypto-focused attacks, an attacker known as DEV-0139 has targeted wealthy cryptocurrency funds through the use of Telegram group chats, Microsoft's (MSFT) Security Intelligence team said in a report on Wednesday. Fees levied by crypto exchanges on transactions are a big challenge for investment funds and...
CoinDesk
Apple's New Encryption Policy Is a Huge Boon for Crypto
On Wednesday, Apple Inc. made an announcement that might sound minor: It will now offer end-to-end encryption for most material its users backup on its iCloud storage service. That means only a user with an authorized device will be able to access the contents of their cloud storage, in much the same way only the holder of a private key can control a bitcoin wallet. The new feature will protect photos, notes and other files for users who choose to activate it. Email, calendar and contacts material aren’t included, however, because they need to interact with multiple services. In an announcement that also outlines impressive new high-security messaging features, Apple said encrypted iCloud storage will begin rolling out worldwide in early 2023.
CoinDesk
Did Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Admit the Obvious?
Despite the focus on FTX following its catastrophic collapse, it’s remarkable how little we know about how the crypto exchange and its in-house trading firm Alameda Research actually operated. New CEO John Jay Ray III has called Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading empire the “greatest failure of corporate controls” he’s seen.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Here’s What Might Happen to Sino Global’s Liquid Value Fund During FTX’s Bankruptcy Protection Proceedings
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos sink some, but not enough to disturb the calm of the past 10 days. Insights: How will the fallout from FTX affect Sino Global's Liquid Value Fund?. Bitcoin Dips, Albeit Not by Much. By James Rubin. In soccer World Cup terms, bitcoin's performance the past...
CoinDesk
DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX
Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
CoinDesk
Samson Mow on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment
El Salvador's national assembly is considering a draft bill to regulate digital securities, indicating the country is going ahead with plans to issue bitcoin-backed bonds. JAN3 founder and CEO Samson Mow discusses the current state of President Bukele's bitcoin experiment. Plus, his outlook on bitcoin as the FTX saga continues to unfold.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Lightning Network Could Be Getting a Privacy Upgrade
The Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling platform, has a privacy problem. Receiving payments, requesting refunds, and opening and closing payment channels (connections between Lightning nodes) – all raise privacy concerns for users of the payment network. Those concerns have inspired protocol-based solutions like “Basis of Lightning Technology...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site The Block and Its CEO
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. The Block’s CEO, Michael McCaffrey, immediately resigned after the loans came to light, and will also step down from The Block's board. The company said no one at the company had any knowledge of the loans except for McCaffrey.
CoinDesk
India Looks to Coordinate Global Crypto Rulemaking as It Assumes G-20 Presidency
India, a country that has at times sought to ban and severely limit crypto usage within its borders, has as of Dec. 1 assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of some of the world’s largest economies – just as much of the world is pondering whether stricter regulation of the industry is needed.
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized, New Report Says
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, released a new report on Wednesday from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that Binance's customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. "At the time of assessment, Mazars observed Binance controlled in-scope assets in excess of 100% of...
CoinDesk
Privacy-Focused Gnosis Chain Executes Proof-of-Stake ‘Merge’ of its Own
Privacy-focused Gnosis, one of the first sidechains to Ethereum, conducted its own version of the Merge to replace its proof-of-authority (PoA) chain with its Gnosis proof-of-stake (PoS) beacon chain. Gnosis co-founder Martin Köppelmann joins "First Mover" to discuss the significance of the upgrade and how it compares to the Ethereum Merge.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Exposed Alameda Research Loans to Media Site The Block and Its CEO Adds to FTX’s Miseries
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, according to a report by Axios. The Block confirmed the report on Friday. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto...
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
CoinDesk
Argentine Government Creates National Blockchain Committee
The Argentine government has created a national committee to develop public policies and technological solutions based on blockchain technology. According to a decree published on Wednesday, the committee will bring together agencies and entities of the Argentine public sector that can help develop blockchain technology. The new committee will function...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
SEC Urges US-listed Companies to Disclose Crypto Damage
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued letters to companies flagging the need to disclose any potential impacts from mayhem in the crypto markets. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De weighs in.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Comments / 0