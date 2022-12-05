ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County officials searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Risk Dial Moves To Elevated Yellow

The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved to elevated yellow on Tuesday as several key indicators continued to increase. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators. The health department says cases increased from 279 to 458 for the week ending December 3....
klkntv.com

Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Freezing rain, drizzle bring icy, slick conditions to Omaha on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing rain and drizzle brought icing and slick conditions Thursday afternoon in the Omaha area. Most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be under a winter weather advisory through the remainder of the day. The National Weather Service reported icing conditions in south-central Nebraska early...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Rain/Freezing Rain possible on Thursday

The storm system we’ve been watching in recent days will arrive on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy, and precipitation chances will increase. During the morning hours, the activity should be a little more spotty in nature. This makes it more difficult to pinpoint an exact onset time for precipitation since it may vary from town to town.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE

