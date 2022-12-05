Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to elevated yellow as weekly cases spike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has decided to move up the COVID-19 risk dial amid a spike in weekly cases. The risk dial now sits in the elevated yellow category, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On...
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
klkntv.com
Douglas County officials searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
klin.com
Risk Dial Moves To Elevated Yellow
The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved to elevated yellow on Tuesday as several key indicators continued to increase. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says the position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators. The health department says cases increased from 279 to 458 for the week ending December 3....
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
klkntv.com
Dogs rescued from illegal breeder soon up for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dogs rescued from an illegal breeder in Lancaster County will soon be up for adoption at the Capital Humane Society. On Thursday, a judge gave ownership of the 28 abused dogs to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which then released the dogs to the humane society.
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
KETV.com
Freezing rain, drizzle bring icy, slick conditions to Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing rain and drizzle brought icing and slick conditions Thursday afternoon in the Omaha area. Most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be under a winter weather advisory through the remainder of the day. The National Weather Service reported icing conditions in south-central Nebraska early...
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain possible on Thursday
The storm system we’ve been watching in recent days will arrive on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy, and precipitation chances will increase. During the morning hours, the activity should be a little more spotty in nature. This makes it more difficult to pinpoint an exact onset time for precipitation since it may vary from town to town.
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
