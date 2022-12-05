Read full article on original website
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. Authorities said the driver, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six […]
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
KLTV
Nacogdoches proposes shutting down six crossovers due to safety concerns
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is looking to make a four-mile stretch of road on Stallings Drive safer for the community. They’re proposing the closure of six of eight crossovers that allow people to make u-turns, which City Engineer Steve Bartlett says are unsafe. “The crossovers,...
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
Nacogdoches City Council approved resolution requesting TxDOT to close 6 turn arounds on Loop 224
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday requesting TxDOT to close six of the eight turn arounds on the west part of Loop 224. “The City of Nacogdoches hopes that by closing the majority of the turn arounds it will make the west loop a safer area to travel,” […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Alleged Jewel Thief in Tyler, Texas
The Tyler, Texas Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page requesting the public's help in identifying an alleged thief at a local business. The Tyler Police Department is seeking any possible information from people in Tyler, Texas or anywhere in East Texas regarding an alleged theft at a Tyler business.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen at Longview Dollar Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring […]
Multiple vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Loop 323, Old Troup Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a multiple vehicle crash at East Southeast Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, all westbound lanes are closed at this time on the Loop 323. Injuries are unknown at this time,...
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.
easttexasradio.com
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
KLTV
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
inforney.com
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by...
‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in prison for this case. First to testify for […]
