Chicago wheat closes near year's low | Friday, December 9, 2022
At the close corn is still up a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat closed down 13¢ to $7.33, only slightly higher than the year's low reached earlier this week at $7.29. KC wheat is down 14¢ to $8.30. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢ to $9.01....
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 7-10 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents a bushel. * Wheat futures still seen as attractive...
Grains close mixed | Thursday, December 8, 2022
Corn ended the day up a penny and soybeans are up 14¢. CBOT wheat and KC wheat are down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢. Live cattle are up 38¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93. Feeder cattle are up $2.68. Crude oil is down 50¢.
Soybeans end day up 18¢ | Wednesday, December 7, 2022
At the close, corn is up 5¢ and soybeans are up 18¢. Wheat also ended the day in the green with CBOT wheat up 20¢, KC wheat up 19¢, and Minneapolis wheat up 6¢. Livestock, however, are in the red. Live cattle are down 3¢. Lean hogs are down 40¢. Feeder cattle are down 68¢.
GRAINS-Wheat steadies after one-year low, soybeans hold firm
* Wheat consolidates after sliding on export competition * Some see wheat losses as overdone with Ukraine war risks * Soybeans supported by China demand, Argentina drought * Markets weigh recession risks, China COVID policy shift (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday after sliding this week to its lowest in more than a year, as the market weighed cheaper Black Sea supplies against ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine. Soybean futures were higher for a second day, underpinned by signs of increasing demand from China and concerns over drought in Argentina. Corn eased to a new three-month low, pressured by weak export sentiment and a fall in crude oil. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $7.37-1/4 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after dropping on Tuesday to its lowest since October 2021 at $7.23-1/2. Mounting Russian exports, the continuation of a wartime maritime channel from Ukraine and forecast for a record crop in Australia have eased global supply concerns and put attention on uncompetitive U.S. prices. Pakistan bought 950,000 tonnes of wheat, with Russian supplies expected to dominate. But some analysts and traders say U.S. wheat has now regained competitiveness and that the price drop looked overdone. "Prices are returning to the levels of just before the war in Ukraine," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "It seems to us, however, that the story is far from over, and that in addition to the usual winter weather adversities, geopolitics could return to the forefront in the weeks to come." CBOT corn was down 0.1% at $6.36-1/2 a bushel after earlier reaching its lowest since Aug. 23 at $6.35. CBOT soybeans rose 0.5% to $14.62-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that U.S. exporters sold 264,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China, as well as 240,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. Chinese demand for soybeans and other commodities is expected to recover as easing of COVID-19 quarantine rules boosts demand. However, investor reaction to the much-anticipated loosening of China's COVID-19 policy was muted amid renewed concerns about a global economic downturn. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 737.25 8.25 1.13 770.75 -4.35 CBOT corn 636.50 -0.75 -0.12 593.25 7.29 CBOT soy 1462.75 7.75 0.53 1339.25 9.22 Paris wheat 307.50 -0.75 -0.24 276.75 11.11 Paris maize 289.00 0.50 0.17 226.00 27.88 Paris rape 572.00 2.25 0.39 754.00 -24.14 WTI crude oil 74.38 0.13 0.18 75.21 -1.10 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.01 0.58 1.1368 -7.37 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday. U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the...
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm to hit highest since September
* Chinese demand, Argentina drought lend support to soybeans * Wheat firm after rebound from one-year low, corn also steady * Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended gains on Thursday to a 2-1/2 month high, supported by optimism about demand from top importer China and concern about drought in Argentina's crop belts. Wheat edged up to add to Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn ticked up from a three-month lows struck this week, supported by a bounce in crude oil. Movements in grains were limited as traders awaited weekly U.S. export data later on Thursday and then monthly world crop forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $14.74-1/2 a bushel by 1258 GMT, after reaching its highest since Sept. 21 at $14.80-3/4. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," research firm Hightower said in a report. A string of U.S. export sales to China, as well as broader hopes that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will boost demand, have underpinned the soybean market. High temperatures and limited rainfall forecast in early December risk exacerbating drought in major soy exporter Argentina. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. CBOT wheat was up 0.2% at $7.50-3/4 a bushel while corn inched up 0.1% to $6.41-3/4 a bushel. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies, according to traders. Prices at 1258 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 750.75 1.25 0.17 770.75 -2.59 CBOT corn 641.75 0.50 0.08 593.25 8.18 CBOT soy 1474.50 2.50 0.17 1339.25 10.10 Paris wheat 309.00 2.00 0.65 276.75 11.65 Paris maize 291.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.98 Paris rape 568.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -24.57 WTI crude oil 73.81 1.80 2.50 75.21 -1.86 Euro/dlr 1.05 0.00 0.08 1.1368 -7.52 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly three-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained...
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LIVESTOCK-CME Feeder, live cattle firm; softer cash weighs
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed on Thursday, supported by sluggish corn futures, while live cattle gains were muted as meatpackers offered lower cash cattle prices this week, traders said. "They've backed off a bit in the cash market," said Doug Houghton,...
In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts
The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
* Expectations of recovery in Chinese demand support soybeans * Record Russia wheat crop poses stiff competition for U.S. (Adds quote, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs and dryness in Argentina, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. "Talk of improving demand from China plus further indications of dry soils in Argentina helped support the buying," Hightower said in a report. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.3% to $14.76-1/2 a bushel, as of 0259 GMT, while wheat lost 0.2% to $4.78-1/4 a bushel. Corn rose 0.2% to $6.42-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
CHICAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. "This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays," said Rich Nelson, chief...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S....
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday, trading close to their highest since mid-September, as strong demand led by top importer China underpinned the market. While soybeans were likely to post a weekly gain, wheat was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline and...
Argentina's soybean area forecast could fall due to drought -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to the effects of a prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soy, but its 2022/23 agricultural season has been badly affected by...
Does this bull have a long tail?
In recent weeks, the corn and wheat markets have experienced price declines, with wheat a big surprise. Wheat futures have now moved to their lowest prices of the calendar year, even lower than before the war in Ukraine. Despite the war and drought conditions in the U.S. and Europe this past year, market forces have disassociated supply concerns with a bigger-picture perspective.
Drought ahead of winter is worst in 10 years
Dry conditions in Iowa have improved since the beginning of November but are still the worst in a decade heading into winter, when there is little opportunity to increase soil moisture ahead of next year’s growing season. Winter has the driest months, and the ground is often frozen. Also,...
