Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Flint residents searching for water crisis accountability after Snyder’s criminal charges dismissed
FLINT, MI -- Flint residents who have crusaded for accountability in the Flint water crisis for years say they’ve been dealt another blow by the dismissal of criminal charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an opinion and order dismissing two misdemeanor counts...
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Michigan Medicine to own Lansing-based Sparrow Health System for $800M
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan Medicine announced Thursday the $800 million purchase of the Lansing-based Sparrow Health System. The University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously approved a move during the Dec. 8 meeting that will align both the Sparrow and UM Health health systems, according to university documents. The...
MDOT tapping consultant to remedy stuck Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI-- After initial reports of electrical issues, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said an out-of-town consultant will be needed to determine how best to return Bay City’s Veterans Memorial bridge to working order. In an email sent Wednesday, Dec. 7 by MDOT Communications representative Jocelyn Garza,...
Flint water criminal charges dismissed against former Gov. Snyder
FLINT, MI -- A Genesee County judge has dismissed criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against former Gov. Rick Snyder, the Associated Press is reporting. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an order dismissing the two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty against Snyder on Wednesday, Dec. 7, finding that a one-man grand jury did not have the authority to issue indictments in the case.
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
Freeland’s Gabe Blanchard earns spot on AP Division 3-4 football all-state first team
MLive Saginaw Defensive Player of the Year and Harry Hawkins Award winner Gabe Blanchard added one more honor to his resume. The Associated Press announced its 2022 Division 3-4 football all-state team, placing the Freeland senior on the first team. Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was named the AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year, while King’s Tyrone Spencer was named the AP Division 3-4 Coach of the Year.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
Michigan dispensary chain pulls hemp products after illicit marijuana found at future store
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan marijuana chain has pulled hemp products from its shelves after an administrative law judge ruled to uphold the license suspension of a Flint-based provisioning center. JARS Cannabis announced in early December that it had removed all hemp products from its stores in response to...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
Saginaw basketball highlights: Saginaw High boys start season strong
After winning 11 of its last 12 games to close out the 2021-22 season, Saginaw High wasted little time picking up where it left off. The Trojans opened the 2022-23 season with a convincing 79-36 win Tuesday over Flint Community, taking a 32-16 halftime lead and cruising to the win.
Buena Vista to host holiday bazaar Friday at community center
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI — Saginaw County vendors here will supply the goods this week at the second annual Buena Vista Holiday Bazaar, organizers said. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 1940 S. Outer Drive. “We...
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
It’s almost time: Liberty Bridge opening date announced
BAY CITY, MI - The wait is almost over. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is finally set to open back up to traffic. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Vassar opens with buzzer-beater
Vassar’s Landon Klinesmith went coast to coast, beating the buzzer and Harbor Beach in a boys basketball game Wednesday. Klinesmith, who finished with 9 points, scored the game-winning layup at the buzzer to give the Vulcans a 59-57 win.
Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Bridge stuck open due to electrical issue
BAY CITY, MI - Bay City is currently down to two of its four bridges. The Veterans Memorial Bridge got stuck after opening for marine traffic. A BAY Alert went out at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, stating that the Veterans Memorial Bridge is stuck open indefinitely. Veterans Memorial...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0