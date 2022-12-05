ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Flint water criminal charges dismissed against former Gov. Snyder

FLINT, MI -- A Genesee County judge has dismissed criminal charges related to the Flint water crisis against former Gov. Rick Snyder, the Associated Press is reporting. Genesee Circuit Judge F. Kay Behm signed an order dismissing the two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty against Snyder on Wednesday, Dec. 7, finding that a one-man grand jury did not have the authority to issue indictments in the case.
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
Freeland’s Gabe Blanchard earns spot on AP Division 3-4 football all-state first team

MLive Saginaw Defensive Player of the Year and Harry Hawkins Award winner Gabe Blanchard added one more honor to his resume. The Associated Press announced its 2022 Division 3-4 football all-state team, placing the Freeland senior on the first team. Detroit Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore was named the AP Division 3-4 Player of the Year, while King’s Tyrone Spencer was named the AP Division 3-4 Coach of the Year.
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Community Policy