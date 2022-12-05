ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some good, fresh powder for the mountains, little snow in Denver by Thursday

By Mike Nelson
 4 days ago
DENVER — A strong west to east jet stream flow will continue over Colorado for most of this week. This type of upper air pattern tends to bring some weak storms that create periods of snow for the high country, but little moisture for Denver and the eastern plains.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with another 3-6 inches of accumulation near Rabbit Ears Pass through Tuesday morning. An Avalanche Watch is also in effect for a large portion of our northern and central mountains through Tuesday due to the combination of wind and snow creating unstable conditions in the snow-pack.

The mountains do a very effective job and grabbing most of the moisture as the air rises up and over the Continental Divide. The down-sloping winds east of the Divide have much less moisture, keeping the weather mainly dry for Denver and across the plains.

Temperatures will stay near or a little below average for early December over the next 5 days. Highs in the Denver will be in the middle 40s with nighttime lows in the low 20s.

Another minor storm system will swirl across Colorado Wednesday night and early Thursday. This one should bring 3 to 6 inches of snow to the mountains and could produce a little light snow for Denver and northeastern Colorado.

Friday and Saturday will be cool and mainly dry, followed by another chance for light snow Sunday and Monday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

