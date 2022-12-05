Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
More merge lanes planned for U.S. 131 just south of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of U.S. 131 is getting a remodel with a project designed to make it easier, and less stressful, for motorists to merge from one highway interchange to another. To get to that point, however, drivers should expect some closures when the $48 million...
Artists invited to submit proposals for new installation at Gerald R. Ford International Airport
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is requesting proposals for a permanent hanging art installation to be displayed in the newly expanded Concourse A. Officials said the suspended art will be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, intentionally visible from all angles to create a sense of circulation.
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
Business owner: hand-written 'mattress for sale' signs are not a scam
The often-advertised economy twin mattress is $95. The signs help get people in the door, the owner says.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Penguin at Michigan zoo ate a dime, had it surgically removed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A penguin named Picchu had surgery recently to remove a dime that was likely thrown into the habitat by an unknown visitor, officials said. Magellanic penguin Picchu, a resident of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, was undergoing a routine exam when a round, metal object was seen on an x-ray, according to a news release. Using endoscopy equipment, the zoo’s veterinary team performed minimally invasive surgery to remove the object, which turned out to be a dime.
Pine Rest expands its day program for adults who need psychiatric support in Grand Rapids
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is expanding its adult partial hospitalization program to provide for more individuals in need of psychiatric support. The partial hospitalization program, or day program, offers quick access to short-term intensive services tailored to the specific needs of each patient, while...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Old Mill Brewpub offers tasty pub fare, small batch brews north of Kalamazoo
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI — While the Old Mill Brewpub & Grill may have recently changed hands, loyal patrons shouldn’t expect any major changes anytime too soon, general manager Brian Lonberg said. “We’ve been a community staple as long as we’ve been open,” said Lonberg, who doubles as the...
Sign Language Santa to welcome deaf, hard of hearing children in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Every kid should be able to tell Santa what they want underneath the Christmas tree. For deaf and hard of hearing children, finding a Santa they can communicate with is a big challenge. This weekend, Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is fixing...
Holiday bonfire, caroling planned in Ferrysburg this weekend
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Celebrate the holidays in Ferrysburg this weekend with a bonfire and caroling. The City of Ferrysburg is hosting the gathering at William Ferry Park, 110 Pine Street. Festivities will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 They’ll include a bonfire and caroling as well as...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
Automation company plans $5.7M expansion, up to 50 new jobs in Walker
WALKER, MI — An automation company based in Walker is planning an expansion that includes a $5.7 million capital investment and up to 50 jobs. The expansion at Axis Automation, 3220 Northridge Dr. NW, was announced by Gov. Gretchen Whtimer’s office on Dec. 7. “This investment by Axis...
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Dec. 9-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Stand-up comedy, live country music, and several craft vendor fairs are all on the roster of events going on in Grand Rapids this weekend, Dec. 9-11. If you’re looking for something fun to do with friends or family, check out this list of five unique events happening this weekend.
‘Greater Grand Rapids has performed quite well,’ says head of regional economic development group
GAND RAPIDS, MI — The head of a regional economic development group said 2022 has been a strong year for West Michigan’s economy, with commitments by employers to create or retain 1,133 jobs and $194 million in capital investment. “Given everything we’ve gone through over the last two...
Catherine’s Health Center has new one-stop shop for families to get health care, wraparound services
KENT COUNTY, MI - Catherine’s Health Center is providing one location for the community to get quality health care and wraparound services, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The new expanded clinic, located at 260 60th St. SE Suite 200, shares space with Streams, a community development...
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids counties get 1 COVID risk level higher, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, 26 at a medium level and 56 at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 8. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets:...
After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint
The city commission approved to rezone the area in hopes of attracting more potential investment into the area.
Nurse bargainers reach tentative deal with Ascension Borgess hospital after strike possibility
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The union representing nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo reached a tentative deal with hospital administrators on Friday, Dec. 9. The three-year agreement was reached after nurses earlier this week voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call a strike if necessary. The previous...
