1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)

Tangipahoa Parish, LA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish

 4 days ago

The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m.

Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.

The vehicle passed through a ditch before colliding with a tree.

Bonomo was severely injured and declared dead at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were involved.

A typical toxicology report was taken from Bonomo by the detectives.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Further details regarding the fatal crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: BR PROUD

