Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves Today
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lottery
NECN
Intense Fire Breaks Out at Worcester Recycling Plant
Fire crews in Worcester, Massachusetts were watching for hot spots Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant overnight. Firefighters have been battling the fire for hours, and as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it was under control. Crews were working to put out hot spots in the large piles of metal scraps at the Schnitzer recycling plant, according to a firefighter on scene.
whdh.com
Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
NECN
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
whdh.com
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
WCVB
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
whdh.com
State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
No Injuries Reported After 2-Alarm Fire Damages Swampscott Home: Officials
No injuries were reported after a home on the North Shore was severely damaged by a two-alarm fire over the weekend, fire officials confirm to Daily Voice. The fire broke out at a two-story home at 137 Elmwood Road in Swampscott in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Swampscott's local fire union…
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
whdh.com
Fall River shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River after a shooting overnight left two men dead, including the suspected shooter, who apparently took his own life, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The names of those who died in the shooting on Bank...
Cambridge woman attacked while walking her dog
CAMBRIDGE - Police are turning to the public for help after a woman was attacked while walking her dog in Cambridge Sunday night.The woman in her 20s was reportedly walking her 8-month old Cockapoo around midnight in the area of Market and Windsor streets when she saw a man on the other side of the road wearing all black with a black ski mask on his head."After she passed him and eye contact was made, the suspect turned around and approached her," Cambridge police said. "He then reportedly tackled her to the ground and struck her multiple times."The man took off with the leashed dog, but the dog was able to escape, police said. First responders treated the woman's injuries at the scene.The dog named Jax was found later on Monday and reunited with its owner.Police on Thursday shared surveillance video that they say features the attacker as he walked in the area of the assault an hour before it happened.Police are providing "enhanced attention to the area" in the evening and early morning hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
iheart.com
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
whdh.com
Family shocked to find ‘massive’ blue lobster on Cape Cod beach
TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A family walking on a beach in Cape Cod made a once-in-a-lifetime find. The rare blue lobster was found by a Pittsburgh family that was in Truro for Thanksgiving. “It was massive,” said Eric Butterbaugh. “About two feet in length, that’s two boot-lengths with the boots...
whdh.com
Just One Station: footage shows car in Everett crashing through fence and into driveway below
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home surveillance camera captured a wild wreck in Everett Wednesday. Cameras along the path caught a car leaving a driveway on High Street, crossing the road, narrowly missing a parked car, then slam into the fence before it fell. The car was left hanging on the edge of a wall.
