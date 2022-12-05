ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Dr Pepper forced to give $100,000 prize to 2 students competing in a college tuition giveaway contest after controversial ruling sparks social media movement

By Alice Hearing
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exizE_0jXifZ0F00

Dr. Pepper gave in to crowd pressure on Saturday, giving two competing students $100,000 for their college tuition—instead of one—following a controversial contest at an SEC game.

During the halftime show at an SEC championship game between Louisiana State University and Georgia, contestants competed for the prize money by throwing footballs into giant soda cans.

However, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor University, and Kayla Gibson of the University of St. Augustine tied in the first round with 11, and then tied again in the second round.

Instead of allowing a third round tie-breaker, apparently due to time constraints, Dr. Pepper opted to instead name Whitaker the winner. The decision was based on an obscure rule which counts the points from a qualifying round before the actual event, and did not go down well with the crowd.

https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1599178674430877696

Furious that Dr. Pepper wouldn’t give away double the cash, boos and jeers rang out across the stadium, while the hashtag #JusticeForKayla gathered momentum on social media.

“Give them both the money you cheapskates!” wrote one [hotlink]Twitter[/hotlink] user. “We all know you can afford to change ONE more person’s life,” another said .

Others lamented the competition's very existence in response to the controversy:  “Dr Pepper pitting two college students against each other on national [hotlink ignore="true"]TV[/hotlink] with a tuition prize is so depressing every time.”

Another user added: “In a proper society we wouldn’t need Dr Pepper to fund higher education.”

https://twitter.com/AnthonyMKreis/status/1599249626829582336?s=20u0026t=ytiyVoQ0cRRj9kZAPqDl3w

Social media campaign forces hand

The soda brand clearly felt the pressure and bent to the crowd’s demands by the fourth quarter, deciding to award both contestants $100,000 each, first announced by CBS reporter Jenny Dell .

"Well, you all saw the unprecedented double tie of the Dr Pepper halftime tuition giveaway," she said. "We've just been told by Dr Pepper that they're going to award both finalists $100,000. So both Kayla Gibson and Reagan Whitaker are taking home $100K. Congratulations, ladies, and great job by Dr Pepper there."

The competition has been held annually since 2008, but this was the first time a tiebreaker ever happened, according to [hotlink]Keurig Dr Pepper[/hotlink], the parent company of the soda brand. In total, the company has given away $13 million in college tuition fees through the contest.

"We're honored to celebrate inspiring students every year, and excited that this unexpected turn of events gave us the opportunity to extend the grand prize award to another deserving student," Andrew Springate, chief marketing officer for Keurig Dr Pepper, said in a statement .

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune: Rishi Sunak’s old hedge fund boss paid himself $1.9 million a day this year Meet the 29-year-old teacher with four degrees who wants to join the Great Resignation How much money you need to earn to buy a $400,000 home Elon Musk ‘wanted to punch’ Kanye West after deeming the rapper’s swastika tweet an ‘incitement to violence’

Comments / 176

Gordon Lewis
4d ago

F them all. They think everyone’s got money to throw away except for them. They should declare them both the winner and split the prize. However, That was very nice of them to give them both the full amount.

Reply(2)
23
Jennifer Hoger
4d ago

poor writing of article, i really dont think they were "forced" to do anything. plain and simple, it was a tie... they did the right thing

Reply(14)
34
david mesler
4d ago

theoretically there was a decision made the day before if in the event of a tie, so and so would win due to highest card, longest straw, whatever. she won the coin toss and should of been the only winner. rules are rules

Reply(2)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Fortune

Billionaire contributes $740M to rebuild Ukraine, says it will become ‘highest growth economy in Europe without any doubt’

Andrew Forrest is playing a major role in ensuring Ukraine is ready to quickly rebuild after the war. Ukraine will enter into a “golden era” after the current conflict with Russia and become the “highest growth economy in Europe without any doubt,” according to an Australian mining billionaire. But Andrew Forrest isn’t just making rosy predictions—he’s contributing a whopping $740 million from his personal fortune to a fund that will help rebuild the nation.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Insider

I was outed as trans while going through the University of Alabama's competitive sorority rush — before I was able to come out to myself

As unoriginal as it sounds, I've always felt like an outcast. As a kid, I wanted the girls' toys instead of the boys. I thought Pillow Pets were way more interesting than Batman and sports, and I hated wearing cargo shorts. I remember in first grade realizing I was attracted to someone: a boy. I was on the football field, and someone made fun of me for how I was acting: "gay." I pushed down my feelings because I wanted to fit in.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fortune

A trillion-dollar opportunity? Rebuilding Ukraine will mean giant investments and potential big payoffs, say economists adding up the costs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will need massive investment to rebuild Ukraine. Even as Russian missiles pounded Ukraine’s energy grid this week, leaving parts of the country freezing and in darkness, Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics, has been focusing on a less immediate problem: How to rebuild the country after nearly 10 months of devastating war.
Fortune

Fortune

252K+
Followers
11K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy