ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

Ron Pulcer: ‘Candidate quality’ — Trump will lose again in 2024

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by Ron Pulcer, a resident of Rutland Town.

The buzzword from the 2020 general election was "election fraud" along with the hashtag #StopTheSteal. Never mind that the stealing started after the election.

Donald Trump raised $250 million for an "election defense fund" that didn’t exist. The money was funneled into Trump's business properties and his "Save America" PAC.

The buzzword from the 2022 midterm election was "candidate quality," coined by Sen. Mitch McConnell in regard to Trump-endorsed candidates such as Herschel Walker, Mehmet Oz, Tudor Dixon, Blake Masters, etc. Trump didn’t follow through and share funds with these campaigns. Later, the Super PAC affiliated with McConnell spent millions trying to prop up several of these campaigns of questionable quality.

Those who perpetrated the Big Lie about "widespread election fraud" only really seemed to care about swing states. That my home state of Michigan would switch parties yet again and vote for Joe Biden in 2020 is not surprising to me. Biden helped with the auto bailout after the Great Recession.

Of course, swing states are where the Electoral College hinged upon. But if there was "widespread" fraud as Trumplicans claimed, there should have been uproar about more states.

Vermont is not a swing state. Vermont’s three Electoral College votes weren’t enough for Trump, Giuliani and Bannon to focus on, assuming again that there was "widespread" election fraud, as they claimed.

You can't convince everyone. But since "politics is local," I will direct the following to Vermonters. That includes Jan. 6 bus riders and defenders, “Let’s Go Brandon” chanters, QAnon followers, and election-result-denying politicians.

Vermont is a Blue state on the Electoral College map. Rutland Town bucks that statewide trend as a conservative town. Rutland Town has had Republican Statehouse representatives since 1997.

Rutland Town has long had one House representative. After the 2020 Census redistricting, Rutland Town was sliced into two parts and annexed to neighboring municipalities. The following election results are from the district formerly known as Rutland-4 (Rutland Town in full).

In both 2016 and 2020, Republican Phil Scott won the governor's race and Donald Trump lost the presidential race in Vermont.

In 2016, Phil Scott received 52.9% of the vote statewide and became governor. In Rutland Town, Scott received 65.47% of the vote, over 12 points more than the statewide percentage.

In 2020, Phil Scott received 68.5% of the vote statewide for governor. In Rutland Town, Scott received 78.14% of the vote, almost 10 points more than the statewide percentage.

This jibes with the perception that Rutland Town is one of Vermont's more Republican towns.

In 2016, Donald Trump received 30.3% of the presidential vote statewide. He also lost the national popular vote, but ultimately won via the Electoral College. In Rutland Town, Trump received 42.41% of the vote, over 12 points more than the statewide percentage. Even in conservative Rutland Town, Hillary Clinton received more votes: 45.86%.

In 2020, Donald Trump received 30.7% of the presidential vote statewide. That time, he did not win the Electoral College and Joe Biden became president. In Rutland Town, Trump received 41.21% of the vote — 1.2% lower than his 2016 percentage. In Republican Rutland Town, Joe Biden received more votes: 54.48%.

Did Donald Trump lose in Rutland Town because of "election fraud"? I didn’t hear any such claims. Did Trump lose in Rutland Town because of an influx of Covid refugees? I don't think so.

Mitch McConnell was correct in 2022 about "candidate quality." Perhaps "candidate quality" was also a factor in 2020. Some voters may have tried the new gold-plated candidate in 2016, but later had buyer's remorse.

Gov. Phil Scott was reelected in 2020 partly because of his leadership during the pandemic. In 2022, Gov. Scott handily won again in a Blue state when nationally the "Republican Red Wave" never materialized.

Gov. Scott could not have been reelected for a fourth term with 69.24% of the vote without some votes from independents and moderate Democrats. Scott wisely voiced his opposition to Trump during 2016 and backed John Kasich. For that, he was criticized as a Never-Trumper by some Vermont Republicans.

Voters do consider "candidate quality." But that was true long before McConnell mentioned it. Voters sometimes split their votes. If Republicans want to win, I’d suggest more Phil Scotts and fewer Tudor Dixons.

Some may question why I’m still focusing on the 2020 election. Trump just announced he’s going to run for 2024. It isn’t just that some Vermonters attended the Jan. 6 rally. It’s that they questioned Michigan’s election result without first looking at Rutland Town’s votes and asking why Donald Trump did not win in one of Vermont’s most conservative towns.

They didn’t make election fraud claims about Rutland Town. But they were willing to go along with attempts to disenfranchise Michigan voters in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Donald Trump has never won the popular vote. I predict the trend will continue: Donald will again lose the popular vote in 2024. Trump will lose again in Rutland Town.

Perhaps Republicans should instead try to nominate a presidential candidate who can actually win in Rutland Town, and stop the Big Lying.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Pulcer: ‘Candidate quality’ — Trump will lose again in 2024 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?

Vermont has good reason for adopting laws protecting those persecuted for their gender identity. We know that high school students from the LGBTQ+ community are far more likely to be bullied and harassed than straight students, and far more likely to suffer deep and lasting wounds as a result. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rodney Smolla: Where’s the line between free speech and harassment?.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Youth detention process raises questions

Ms. O'Meara's commentary regarding the proposed youth detention center (in Newbury) is spot-on in respect of public safety. I should add that the whole process also smacks of corruption. How is it that the state is covering court expenses for the prospective proprietor, Becket, based in New Hampshire, with public money?
NEWBURY, VT
NECN

Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions

“Right now a landlord can evict a tenant for no reason at all,” a housing justice organizer said. “When filing for eviction, they can (give a reason) or they can use ‘no cause,’ which is now the most common reason that a landlord evicts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal would let Hartford regulate rental market, halt no-cause evictions.
HARTFORD, VT
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼

We must regulate and appropriately tax the business sector to support government institutions. We must be clear about what’s business and what’s a nonprofit mission-driven enterprise. And we must establish clear boundaries. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: Keep private investors away from nonprofits in health care, journalism, corrections￼.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

PC Construction, Rokeby Museum continue preservation partnership

PC Construction, Rokeby Museum Continue Preservation Partnership. Ferrisburgh and South Burlington, VT – Rokeby Museum and PC Construction announced that they have continued their partnership to complete urgently-needed work to one of the best-documented Underground Railroad sites in the country. PC Construction became a Preservation Sponsor for Rokeby Museum...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Homelessness Days of Action to bring resources in one place for people in need

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont’s Transitional Housing Program, which helps house people in hotels and motels on an emergency basis, ends on March 31. “Unfortunately, that funding is coming to a close and the majority of people that are in situations like this will have to find other options in the spring," said Will Eberle, executive director of the Vermont Association of Mental health & Addiction Recovery. "So that definitely has intensified the time that people have available.”
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Maple Broadband hires executive director

Addison County, Vermont - Maple Broadband has hired Ellie de Villiers as its first executive director. Addison County native de Villiers lives in New Haven and comes to Maple Broadband with deep experience in telecommunications, strategy, and policy. “We are delighted to have Ellie on board as Executive Director. The...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Photographer captures a new view

That’s one of those Ralph Waldo Emerson quotes scrolled on your coffee cup in curly letters that you see through baggy eyes and unwashed hair. It’s there, reminding you to appreciate the beauty of every day… and be grateful. Sure, sometimes we snarl at the positivity and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy