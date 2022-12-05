ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

A Town Where Only The Dead Are Residents – Bell Cemetery: Presque Isle County, Michigan

Bell Cemetery…where the dead residents of Bell all are laid to rest. There are no living in Bell…just the dead. Even though that sounds somewhat morbid, the site that was once the town of Bell – and its awesome cemetery in the woods – bring the curious year after year…and happily, so one has vandalized it, stolen artifacts, or spoiled the experience for others.
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident

A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
ALPENA, MI
