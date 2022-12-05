Read full article on original website
Related
A Town Where Only The Dead Are Residents – Bell Cemetery: Presque Isle County, Michigan
Bell Cemetery…where the dead residents of Bell all are laid to rest. There are no living in Bell…just the dead. Even though that sounds somewhat morbid, the site that was once the town of Bell – and its awesome cemetery in the woods – bring the curious year after year…and happily, so one has vandalized it, stolen artifacts, or spoiled the experience for others.
Detroit News
Plan for low-flying military training riles residents in Grayling, Thumb
The Michigan Air National Guard has resurrected plans for changes to Northern Michigan airspace that would allow military training flights to dip as low as 300 to 500 feet from the ground over parts of Grayling, the Thumb and off the shores of Alpena. In the Grayling area, the proposed...
wbkb11.com
Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident
A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
WILX-TV
‘Extremely slippery roads’ believed to be factor in fatal northern Michigan crash
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police is urging Michiganders to drive carefully as temperatures drop and road conditions change. The request comes after Wednesday’s fatal crash in Alpena township that police believe was caused by “extremely slippery roads.”. According to authorities, the crash happened just...
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0