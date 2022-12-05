The strong demand environment of the last few months has allowed several semiconductor players to enter into long-term, preferred-supplier or other special relationships with customers. This has improved visibility for players and stabilized revenue streams. However, the industry remains supply constrained, which is a limiting factor. Growth prospects over the next 5-10 years are excellent, because of the adoption of new technologies like AI-ML, EVs, smart cities, IoT, etc.

11 HOURS AGO