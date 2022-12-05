ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 13 loss to Cowboys

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C27KB_0jXieSvn00

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) turned an extremely tight game into a disastrous mess Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) thanks to a historic fourth-quarter collapse.

Despite being down just 21-19 going into the fourth quarter, the Colts allowed 33 unanswered points on four turnovers. The result was an embarrassing 54-19 loss on the road with the bye week coming up.

This Colts team somehow continues to find news ways to hit rock bottom. This game was due to turnovers, in which the Colts committed five total on the day, and the Cowboys scored five touchdowns off those turnovers.

Here’s a look at the snap counts on offense, defense and special teams from the Week 13 loss:

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HGwr_0jXieSvn00

Analysis

  • Dennis Kelly got the start at right tackle in place of the inactive Braden Smith (illness). He left during the second quarter for a handful of plays but eventually returned. It isn’t clear why.
  • RB Jonathan Taylor has played at least 82% of the snaps in three of four games under Jeff Saturday.
  • Despite leading the offense, rookie WR Alec Pierce still ran the third-most snaps and routes in the wide receiver room.
  • One week after his breakout game, rookie TE Jelani Woods played just 21% of the snaps.
  • QB Nick Foles and C Wesley French were the only offensive players to be active yet not play a snap.

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ux14t_0jXieSvn00

Analysis

  • With CB Kenny Moore II out, the Colts essentially ran more three-safety sets with Julian Blackmon serving as the nickel.
  • In his return from an ankle injury, DE Kwity Paye took back his typical starting role.
  • LB E.J. Speed played 49 total snaps, marking his second-highest total on the season.
  • Every active defensive player saw at least one snap on defense and/or special teams.

Special Teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hi6Uy_0jXieSvn00

Analysis

  • LB E.J. Speed (90%) once again led the special teams unit followed by WR Ashton Dulin (68%), LB Grant Stuard (68%), S Nick Cross (68%) and CB Tony Brown (68%).
  • Rookie CB Dallis Flowers has become the main return man. He returned one punt and six kickoffs.
  • K Chase McLaughlin converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt. He’s now 7-of-10 on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys

Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Offers Update On Playing Status

Odell Beckham Jr. has some big decisions to make. Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off of a free agency tour. During this tour, he got to meet with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. Throughout this tour, it became quite clear that numerous teams want him. However, there is a concern that OBJ isn’t in shape to play this season.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday. While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys. In this scenario,...
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys are a dangerous team because of how strong their defense is. They have stars at each level of the defense, which has led to some dominant performances by the unit. But, the offense was susceptible to some lapses in production at points in the season. In the last few weeks, that has no longer been an issue.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Raiders are an unflattering but true reflection of Derek Carr

A large swath of the American betting public picked the Las Vegas Raiders to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. I can’t imagine many of them felt great about it. How could they? The Raiders were 5-7, even after a recent three-game winning streak. And they had a tendency to blow big leads, which they were sure to grab against the shorthanded Rams.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy