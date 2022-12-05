Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Related
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Insider: The Haliburton-Hield Experience brings the Pacers closer together
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton was right in the middle of trying to put Buddy Hield and his contributions to the Pacers in perspective Friday night while also maintaining his odd-couple routine with the teammate who's been with him since he began his career in Sacramento. He had to throw some digs in with his compliments because that's just how these two roll. "I think his personality helps any locker room," Haliburton said. "It's hard not to...
Mavericks on the clock with Luka Doncic: Win now before it’s too late
The Dallas Mavericks need to win now with Luka Doncic, or they could be at risk of losing him down the line. NBA superstars the caliber of Luka Doncic don’t come around that often. Doncic’s usage rate is through the roof, and while it may not make for the most consistent way to win basketball games, it does make Dallas one of the more dangerous teams in the Western Conference, especially down the stretch of games.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Dallas Stars: TV channel, time, radio info
Game 27: Detroit Red Wings (13-8-5) vs. Dallas Stars (15-7-5) When: 2 p.m. Saturday. Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas. ...
Predicting the final five games of Philadelphia Eagles regular season
Many NFL pundits see the Philadelphia Eagles’ final five games as being winnable. Well, this season flew by, didn’t it? It seemed like we were watching the Detroit Lions run around on HBO’s Hard Knocks series a month ago. Here we are. Thanksgiving is behind us which means the Philadelphia Eagles are nearing the regular season’s home stretch.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0