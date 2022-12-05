Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Lululemon, DocuSign and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon fell 12.85% after the athletic apparel company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook. In the third quarter, the company beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat's stock dropped...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Don't Let the Fed's Meeting Obscure Investing Opportunities
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep their eyes peeled for chances to improve their portfolios next week. “These big macro numbers and important Fed meetings are a drag – I know. They obscure the actual opportunities out there," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday...
Crypto.com CEO Has History of Red Flags Including Bankruptcy and Quick Exits
Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Tax-Trimming Strategies Tailored for the ETF Investor
For ETF investors bearing the brunt of a down market in 2022, tax-loss harvesting might offer a silver-lining opportunity to redeem some of this year's setbacks. The strategy allows investors to sell securities at a loss in order to offset those losses against capital gains taxes on other securities. "If...
Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals
Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
Democratic Lawmakers Ask Musk for Info on Possible Chinese Manipulation of Twitter
Three Democratic House members are calling on Elon Musk to provide information about a possible Twitter manipulation campaign by the Chinese government. The move comes after Musk released what he said is the first set of "Twitter Files" to support claims that the company's prior management handled content moderation in a way that was biased against conservatives.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
U.S. Pledges to Ramp Up Supplies of Natural Gas to Britain as Biden and Sunak Seek to Cut Off Russia
LONDON — The U.K. and U.S. are forming a new energy partnership focused on boosting energy security and reducing prices. In a statement Wednesday, the U.K. government said the new partnership would "drive work to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilise energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear and renewables."
SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Company Execs Are Helping Elon Musk at Twitter, Records Reveal
SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company execs are authorized to work for Elon Musk at Twitter, the social media company he acquired in October, according to internal records. SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen, Tesla CIO Nagesh Saldi and The Boring Company's operations leader Jehn Balajadia are among the execs Musk enlisted to help at Twitter.
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
