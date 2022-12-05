META - Free Report) shares have tumbled 65.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s decline of 61.1%. Meta’s primary source of income is its ad revenue business. However, in the third quarter of 2022, advertising revenues (99.3% of Family of Apps revenues) decreased 3.7% year over year to $27.24 billion and accounted for 98.3% of third-quarter revenues. The Family of Apps is the primary source of funding for Meta’s lofty metaverse dream, upon which the company is banking its future.

3 HOURS AGO