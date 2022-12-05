Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
kotatv.com
A few more snow showers Thursday
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, outflows from Pactola dam dropped below 44 cubic feet per second. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Updated: 18 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Deadwood Housing
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with high school wrestlers from around the region as the Rapid City Invite kicked off. Plus, the Rapid City Rush stay red-hot on the ice as they get another win over the Wichita Thunder. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users
Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
kotatv.com
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, outflows from Pactola dam dropped below 44 cubic feet per second. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Thursday morning fire sets construction plans back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An apartment building under construction on Philadelphia Street caught on fire. Thursday morning. When the Rapid City Fire Department arrived at the Tallgrass Apartments, they were able to extinguish the main body of the fire in around two minutes. Before the crew could finish stamping out the rest of the fire, they needed to eliminate any hazards. Above the fire, there was sheetrock that the construction crew was preparing to use, but the fire damaged the upper level.
newscenter1.tv
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
kotatv.com
Central boys gear up for season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Central boys basketball team tips off the new season when it plays at Aberdeen Central Friday night. The Cobblers will also play at Pierre on Saturday. Head coach TJ Hay brings back a group of experienced players that are looking to find more wins this season.
kotatv.com
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola
Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Inflation this holiday season is causing online shoppers to look for the best deals they can, which can cause many to fall victim to credit card fraud, and identity theft. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Meade County Monday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information shows that a GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Ave near the intersection with Hale Place when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound Subaru BRZ.
kotatv.com
Cooking Beef with Eric - Beef Sausage Cornbread Muffins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a great recipe for “breakfast on the go!”. First, to make the beef sausage: simply combine a pound of ground beef with 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 11/2 teaspoons chili powder and 1 teaspoon garlic powder. Add a half teaspoon of salt. Combine thoroughly.
kotatv.com
More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City counted more than 4,150 Youth Ride Free passenger trips in November, a 16 percent hike over November 2021, according to data released by Rapid Transit System. For the first three months of this school year, RTS tallied 14,466 youth passenger trips. This, according...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Kaydence Packed located safe
UPDATE (12/8/22 – 9:57 a.m.): 12-year-old Kaydence Packed has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said...
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Snooky
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous Chow-Mix with very a strong look. She is quite unique, sweet and very dashing. As elegant as a Chow Chow can be, meet Snooky, your typical meatball. She’s full of energy and loves attention just like her Jersey Shore predecessor. Her fluffy black hair is captivating with a curious outgoing nature.
kotatv.com
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kotatv.com
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Invite will be help Friday and Saturday over at the Monument. But Thursday night some of the state’s best teams got a head start by meeting up for some duals. The Sturgis and Rapid City Central wrestlers earned some impressive victories.
kotatv.com
Rapid City officials invited the community to their "Coffee with Planners'" event at City Hall
Reclamation Bureau: Low Rapid Creek levels due to repair work at Pactola. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, outflows from Pactola dam dropped below 44 cubic feet per second. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal. Inflation this holiday season...
Comments / 0