4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
Still warm Friday; Few evening showers and again Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures remain well above average Friday, but we will get a few degrees cooler each day over the next several days. That’ll come with some off and on chances for showers. Areas of dense fog early on this Friday. Then, it will be mostly sunny...
WTVM
Fog and then near record warmth Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While this isn’t quite the end of our unusual warmth, it will slowly get a little cooler in the days ahead. Temperatures will likely remain at least a little above average through at least early next week until a stronger cold front moves in mid next week.
WTVM
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How to eat healthier in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 is right around the corner, so let’s entered the new year stronger and healthier. We’re back with vegan, Denise Jordan, of Jordan Girls Restaurant in Columbus. If you think going vegan means no more good lip smacking finger licking food - you’re so...
WTVM
Body identified as missing 18-year-old in death investigation near Moon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near a private school early Friday morning. On December 9, a body was found in a pond near Moon Road in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the body as 18-year-old Isaiah Henry. Henry...
WTVM
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
WTVM
Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WTVM
The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019. The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys...
WTVM
Schley County, Harris County fall in GHSA finals
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Schley County football team and the Harris County flag football team for great seasons!. Schley fell to Bowdon, 39-31, in the GHSA 1A-D2 championship, while Harris County fell to SE Bulloch, 13-0, in the flag football championship. See the video above for reaction...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck leaves 1 injured in Salem
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has left one person injured in Salem. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of December 8 on Lee Road 179 - near Lee Road 206. It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck, however, we can report that the driver...
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple car break-ins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a string of car break-ins and stolen cars. According to police, officers received multiple overnight reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway and Milgen Road areas. The crime even stretched to Harris County.
WTVM
Sportsvisions holds 15th annual football awards luncheon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kirby Smart was the guest speaker at the 15th annual Sportsvisions football awards luncheon. Sportsvisions co-founders DJ Jones and Dale Williams were both at the event on Thursday. This was Williams’ first return to the luncheon since he has suffered through multiple strokes. Sports Leader...
WTVM
Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
WTVM
College signings held at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the students at Smiths Station, Glenwood and Central that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Smiths Station: Hannah Mounce (Softball at Georgia Highlands), Aliya Wallace (Softball at Enterprise State), Khristian Hill (Baseball at Enterprise State), Jacob Middleton (Baseball at Wallace Community College) and Jackson Williams (Golf at Northeast Mississippi Community College).
WTVM
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
WTVM
Russell County Sheriff Office searching for missing man
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office searches for a missing man. Anthony “Tony” Baker was last seen on Dec. 4 at his Phenix City residence around 2:30 a.m. Anyone with information on this missing man’s whereabouts should contact Lieutenant Jarod Barr at 334-664-9851.
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
