LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO