Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish Town (Ascension Parish town, LA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Town.

Firefighters stated that the crash happened due to the dense fog at around 10:30 p.m.

22 people were involved in a pileup crash on an Airline highway, according to the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department.

A spokesman said that minor injuries were reported in the accident and that majority of those involved managed to walk away without any injuries.

The identities of the victims were not disclosed by the authorities.

According to the officials, the weather is reported to be the cause of this crash.

The crash is being investigated by the police.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

Additional details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 5, 2022

Source: Weekly Citizen

