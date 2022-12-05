Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Highland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Highland; Scioto; Warren AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog is expected to develop this morning and persist through daybreak. Visibilities will likely be reduced below a mile at times. Some patchy dense fog is also possible, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and remain alert for changing conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur Sunday night into Monday morning.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Light freezing drizzle and snow mix overnight Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow are resulting in slick spots where untreated roadway temperatures have fallen below freezing. While impacts are not expected to be widespread, please be aware of this potential if driving overnight. Wet looking roads may be icy. Treat them as if they are.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Light freezing drizzle and snow mix overnight Areas of freezing drizzle, drizzle and snow are resulting in slick spots where untreated roadway temperatures have fallen below freezing. While impacts are not expected to be widespread, please be aware of this potential if driving overnight. Wet looking roads may be icy. Treat them as if they are.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Fog is expected to develop this morning and persist through daybreak. Visibilities will likely be reduced below a mile at times. Some patchy dense fog is also possible, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and remain alert for changing conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain likely with occasional freezing drizzle. Snow and sleet can also mix in. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Most likely ice accumulation will be above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations less than one inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Plan on slippery road conditions. Road conditions could change between wet and icy due to localized temperature differences.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Cambria, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 01:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Cambria; Somerset WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A brief period of light freezing rain and sleet. A light glaze of ice accumulation possible. * WHERE...Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hickman, Lewis, Maury by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 10:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hickman; Lewis; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Hickman, Lewis and Maury. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers moving towards the east. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen with additional rain expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Williamsport, Hampshire, Santa Fe, Gordonsburg, Kimmins and I-65 East Of Columbia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Baker County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 24 inches over the mountains. Lesser snow amounts in Baker Valley and near Richland, with 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Idaho, Upper Weiser River zone. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, except 12 to 24 inches over the mountains. Lesser snow amounts in Baker Valley and near Richland, with 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...In Idaho, Upper Weiser River zone. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boise Mountains, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; West Central Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches, except 12 to 24 inches over the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains zones. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass will be impacted by snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snoqualmie Pass snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Cle Elum and Easton should expect accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:02:00 Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST MONDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory North facing reefs of the Marianas. For the High Risk of Rip Currents East and North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through late Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early next week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north facing reefs.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 00:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Western Alachua; Western Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Suwannee, Gilchrist, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Western Alachua, Central Marion and Western Marion Counties, including the Interstate 75 corridor between Live Oak and Lake City, southward toward Gainesville and Ocala. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below 5000 feet with 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Expect difficult travel conditions and poor visibility at times due to gusty winds and blowing snow.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:02:00 Expires: 2022-12-13 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST MONDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory North facing reefs of the Marianas. For the High Risk of Rip Currents East and North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through late Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early next week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north facing reefs.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow. * WHERE...Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Inchelium, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman Pass, and Republic. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
