Effective: 2022-12-10 16:02:00 Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST MONDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory North facing reefs of the Marianas. For the High Risk of Rip Currents East and North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, through late Sunday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A surge in long-period trade-wind swell will maintain a high risk of rip currents through early next week. Surf will remain at hazardous levels along north facing reefs.

