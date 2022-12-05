ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

RadarOnline

'Tried & Failed': Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Devastating Loss After 'Doomsday' Nuclear-Powered Torpedo Fails To Launch

Vladimir Putin’s infamous submarine, dubbed the Belgorod, is reportedly headed back to port after a series of failed tests in the Artic Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned. The development comes just years after the submarine was first put into service in 2019 and its return to port marks just the latest loss for the already struggling Russian leader.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call

Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
Newsweek

Map Shows Ukraine Defeating Russia, With 50 Percent of Territory Reclaimed

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over eight months, however Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new war maps. On Friday, Russia fully retreated from Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Newsweek

Newsweek

