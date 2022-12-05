ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athena Strand – live: Grandfather says he ‘forgives’ accused killer as suspect’s chilling song lyrics emerge

By Sravasti Dasgupta and Oliver O'Connell
 4 days ago

The devastated grandfather of murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand has said that he forgives the “psycho” FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing her – but also wishes he could have “5 minutes alone in a cell” with the suspect.

Mark Strand broke his silence in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Sunday after his granddaughter’s body was discovered around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.

Athena vanished from her home on Wednesday and an Amber Alert was issued the next day. Her body was discovered on Friday.

Police said that Tanner Lynn Horner, a 31-year-old FedEx truck driver, had confessed to snatching the little girl before killing her within an hour of her abduction. He is facing charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

No motive has been given and Mr Horner is not believed to have any connection to the little girl.

Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s chilling song lyrics have emerged: “Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive.”

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

I could never forgive the murderer of my child or grandchild. There are some things that are just unforgivable and this is one of them.

Pearl Neisinger
4d ago

If somebody did that to my granddaughter they wouldn't live to see the next day I don't care if I would be in jail at least I would be at peace

mellymellz
4d ago

wow this is insane!!! you cant trust your children to even play alone outside. im so sorry to the family, my condolences 🙏 and prayers are with yal

