ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Mother divides opinion for 'disrespectful' Elf on the Shelf prank

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A mother of five was slammed after people accused her “Elf on the Shelf” surprise of going too far.

The Elf on the Shelf trend has grown in popularity among parents with young kids and sees them pose the elf toy in different scenarios every day.

In an Instagram video, one American woman shared that one of her pranks involved cutting a lock of each of her child’s hair as they slept and blaming it on the elf.

Julissa Sahm shared the video, which began with clips of Sahm cutting a piece of each child’s hair while they were asleep. The text overlay read: “Cookie is a very mischievous elf.”

It then cut to an image of the family’s elf, which they named Cookie, sitting next to a note that read: “You guys needed a haircut! No need to thank me. Cookie.”

Cookie was also holding a pair of scissors and was surrounded by chunks of their hair.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter


Despite the disclaimer that “no kids were harmed in the making”, Sahm has been slammed by other Instagram users for the stunt.

One concerned viewer wrote: “I just think things like this must breed distrust and is a total violation of safety and respect. I get it’s for fun and a joke but what does this teach children tbh.”

Another said: “One way to absolutely traumatise your children!”

Someone else suggested: “I’d buy single stand extensions in the kid's hair colours and cut them instead of the actual hair.”

"'I don't understand this trend of cutting kids' hair and clothing in their sleep without their knowledge for likes. Really disrespectful," another wrote.

But, not everyone felt the same, as others found the stunt hilarious.

One Instagram user wrote: “I’m definitely doing this.” Another commented: “Haha loveee this!!!!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Man pranks wife into thinking that their Thanksgiving turkey was pregnant

Before the Thanksgiving festivities could really kick off, a man pranked his wife into believing that the turkey they were about to prepare was pregnant.In a TikTok video uploaded to the platform by the @thecordlefamily, Hunter, the husband, had a joke up his sleeve about the main course.Within the clip, Hunter called out to his wife, Devin to take a look at the surprise in the kitchen.He also panned the camera over to show the whole, uncooked turkey with what appeared to be a raw chicken or small turkey placed at the end to give the illusion of a poult.“You’re...
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Indy100

QAnon fanatics have just discovered The Beatles and they're appalled

It only took 62 years, but it seems young conspiracy theorists have discovered the massively successful British pop band The Beatles, and they have some thoughts. On Twitter, Sameera Khan, a self-proclaimed "anti-woke" journalist shared a photo of The Beatles' album cover Yesterday and Today which featured the iconic "butcher cover.""What in the SHAITAN is this?!?" Khan wrote, alluding to evil spirits in Islam. The four men, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Paul McCartney, are dressed in white with mutilated plastic baby dolls around them. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterEven in 1966, the cover sparked...
Indy100

Cheryl making her West End debut in a ghost thriller and the memes are hilarious

Cheryl is set to make her West End debut after announcing she will join the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story.The former Girls Aloud singer will play Jenny in the supernatural thriller, taking over the role from presenter Laura Whitmore from January 21 2023 at the Lyric Theatre.The plot follows Jenny and her husband Sam who has moved into a new home which she begins to think is haunted after hearing noises for several nights at 2:22 am, while Sam isn't convinced.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The couple host dinner guests, an old friend Lauren and her...
Indy100

Woman who 'married a ghost' furious after husband ruins honeymoon

A woman who "married a ghost" claimed he ruined their honeymoon after picking up all of the tabs and being covered in ice cream when he tried to get "passionate".Singer-songwriter Brocarde, from Oxfordshire, met Edwardo the ghost when he "burst in" to her bedroom last year and sent "sensations" down her body. Since their first encounter, the pair pursued a relationship and later tied the knot at The Asylum Chapel in London on Halloween. While their big day seemingly went to plan, Brocarde has opened up about the newlywed's honeymoon in Barry Island, South Wales.She told the Daily Star that...
Indy100

Jenna Ortega facing backlash filming Wednesday dance scene with Covid

Jenna Ortega impressed viewers with her dance moves in the Netflix series Wednesday but has since received backlash after she revealed the iconic scene was actually filmed when she had Covid.Episode four "Woe What A Night," sees Wednesday attend Nevermore Academy's annual Rave’N dance where she cut some serious shapes on the dance floor to the track 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps.Since then, the dance has become a viral hit with people having a go at channelling Wednesday with their own version of the number.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThough, while the moves appeared seamless on-screen, Ortega...
Indy100

Harry and Meghan viewers moved to tears by couple's relationship in Netflix documentary

The highly-anticipated and potentially controversial Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary has finally aired on Netflix on Thursday and the reactions are already flooding in.The documentary charts the couples time together and their explosive departure from the Royal family and the current tensions within the monarchy.Episode one opened with words written in white on a black background which said: “This is a first-hand account of Harry & Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content...
Indy100

Netflix viewers find game changing 'hack' after searching for 9875

With so many choices, finding the perfect programme to watch on Netflix can be a chore - but now viewers have identified a "hack" to whittle down their search.(True crime fans - keep reading...)There is a code that viewers can type into the search bar to reduce our scrolling time, leaving us more viewing time to watch the shows we're interested.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter In recent years, there has been an abundance of true crime documentaries on Netflix about the tapes from serial killers such as Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer.While drama series and biopics about...
Indy100

Photos show what Twitter employees' office 'bedrooms' are actually like

Twitter has undergone some big changes since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform in October - one of the most noticeable being the work culture. What was once a bustling office of 7,000+ employees is now a makeshift hotel and office for just over 2,500. According to reports, Musk has begun putting up beds, wardrobes, and a washer-dryer for employees camping out at Twitter HQ in San Fransisco, California. Photos, posted by BBC tech reporter James Clayton, show platform beds, futon couches, and sofas covered with sheets and pillows. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSupposedly, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indy100

GB News panel scolded for 'dictating to Black people what racism is' in resurfaced clip

An activist perfectly explained to a GB News panel why we should believe Black people when they talk about racism.Activist and pundit Imarn Ayton appeared on the channel last week to discuss the Lady Hussey controversy and explained why it is so problematic for white people to act like they know what racism isThe video of her appearance resurfaced after the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan were released on Netflix yesterday.Speaking to presenters Andrew Pierce and Camilla Tominey, she said: "I've had to sit patiently and I've had to watch white people dictate to Black people what racism...
Indy100

TikTok in awe of 'caring' teacher who supplies toiletries and essentials for pupils

A teacher has been widely praised on TikTok for providing pupils with toiletries and other essentials.In the viral clip, Yennifer Castillo (@queenyennifer_) shared an innovative idea with 2.5 million viewers. Each drawer is labelled and contains items dedicated to that area, with a notice that reads: "Take only what you need and be considerate of each other. You may bring in donated items for extra credit. Remember, you are so loved." Yennifer restocks the draw with sanitary pads, chapsticks, bobby pins, pencils, erasers and face masks, for her students to help themselves to. As she opens the first drawer,...
Indy100

‘Hardballing’ is the new dating trend that all single people need to be aware of

A new dating trend has emerged and it is pretty brutal.‘Hardballing’, which has been made popular by Gen Z, involves being blunt and making expectations from a relationship clear from the start and disregarding anyone who doesn’t match those expectations.Sex and dating expert Jana Hocking, wrote about the trend for news.com.au, and while she admitted it made her feel equal parts “very old” and “scared to give it a go” she said it was important to make expectations clear with someone you are dating in your first conversation.She said: “They may tell you that they are just looking for...
Indy100

A Canadian's attempt at a Full English Breakfast might be the worst thing you see today

A full English breakfast is probably one of the ultimate breakfasts someone can dig into.But it's also safe to say that there is a division between what is and isn't acceptable to include in the meal.Typical English breakfasts include fried eggs, sausages, back bacon, pan-seared tomatoes, caramelised mushrooms, fried bread, baked beans, and some blood pudding.So, when people attempt to make their own rendition of the breakfast that doesn't have all these ingredients, it can lead to some fits of rage.In a post uploaded to the sub-Reddit CasualUK, someone shared a screenshot of their Canadian coworker's "full English" meal.Within the...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy