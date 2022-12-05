Read full article on original website
WITN
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
newbernnow.com
Artwalk Friday: Artists and Happenings at New Bern’s Galleries and Studios
This month’s ArtWalk will be held on Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception for “30 Years Later” by Jan Francoeur and Carol Tokarsky. Deborah Cidboy’s works will also be on exhibit at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St.
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
newbernnow.com
Local Author Nicole Kohr Publishes New Children’s Book
Local children’s book author and bilateral lung transplant recipient, Nicole Kohr, is excited to announce the launch of her fourth children’s book. She’s already won three awards for her previous children’s book publications and shows no signs of slowing down. Nicole received a bilateral lung transplant...
WITN
Church collaborative brings resources to struggling families
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of resource providers are coming to Eastern Carolina next week to support our neighbors that may still be recovering from the COVID pandemic, Hurricane Florence, or even, Hurricane Matthew. Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities will present the Eastern North Carolina Regional Church and...
newbernnow.com
Craven County Schools Nutrition Department Hosts Food Show
Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022. A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern Employee Pay, Citizens Police Academy, Employees of the Year Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – Dec 13
The Dec 13, 2022 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC. See the agenda packet here. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Roll Call.
Local business faces backlash for Christmas drag brunch
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is facing backlash for planning to host a Christmas drag show event this year. Salty Sistas said the protest they’re already getting from some locals on their drag brunch isn’t anything new. They said they’ve been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support. […]
newbernnow.com
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
carolinacoastonline.com
Matters of Records - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0. Erica Armitage to Festiva...
WNCT
Salty Sistas Drag Brunch
Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is planning a Nice & Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch on December 10th, on social media people are outraged by the business turning a religious holiday into an LGBTQ celebration. Salty Sistas Drag Brunch. Salty Sistas a local restaurant in Sneads Ferry is...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 7, 8 & 9
Netha Nelson, 64, of Otway, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. KATHRYN "KATHY" LONG, New Bern. Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December...
carolinacoastonline.com
Backyard flock in Carteret County tests positive for Avian Flu
A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Carteret County. In late spring and early summer, HPAI...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in larceny from Children's Miracle Network box
WINTERVILLE, Onslow County — Officers with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a person of interest related to larceny of money from a Children's Miracle Network donation box. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 4985 Old Tar Road Dec. 7, 2022. Police said the donation box...
wcti12.com
Shipwreck now visible on South Core Banks near Cape Lookout
CAPE LOOKOUT, Carteret County — This old shipwreck was covered up all summer but is now showing. It's on the South Core Banks about six miles up the beach from the lighthouse.
carolinacoastonline.com
VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
WRDW-TV
Erin Brockovich visits News 12 to discuss water danger at Lejeune
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Above, you can watch News 12′s interview with internationally known consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich. She stopped by News 12 on Thursday for an interview with Richard Rogers to discuss concerns about people who may have been exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, N.C.
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
Craven County culvert project requires new traffic pattern
HAVELOCK, N.C. – Drivers will notice a new traffic pattern beginning Friday on Adams Creek Road east of N.C. 101 where a culvert will be replaced in Craven County. A state Transportation Department contractor needs to close one of two lanes to safely perform the work, which will include installing a larger pipe that can […]
