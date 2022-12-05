Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022. A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.

15 HOURS AGO