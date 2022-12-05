Water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee causes school bus delays
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee is causing bus delays in getting students to school Monday morning.
A 16-inch water main break occurred at around 2 a.m. and may take until 11 a.m. to repair. Officials told 22News the broken water main was due to age not cold temperatures.
It is affecting 754 Montgomery Street, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, to 800 Montgomery Street.
According to the Chicopee Public Schools, the following schools are directly affected:
- Chicopee Comprehensive High School
- Bellamy Middle School
- Lambert-Lavoie Elementary School
Schools that are collaterally affected due to the bus delays:
- Barry Elementary School
- Belcher Elementary School
- Bowie Elementary School
- Fairview Elementary School
- Streiber Elementary School
Chicopee Public School is working to get through this matter in order to get students safely to school. Those driving in this area can expect detours and increased traffic.
