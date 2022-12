URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of. Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills...

PENDLETON, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO