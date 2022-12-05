URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 12 seconds. and south winds 25 to 35 kt with...

57 MINUTES AGO