TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston. Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lea County and portions of the Permian Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to...
ODESSA, TX
WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 12 seconds. and south winds 25 to 35 kt with...
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WAZ031-101200- Northeast Blue Mountains- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one. quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to. 5 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising to. around 30 through sunrise. Blustery....
SPOKANE, WA

