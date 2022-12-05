Read full article on original website
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in dense. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris, Coastal Galveston, Galveston. Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM. * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lea County and portions of the Permian Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to...
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 12 seconds. and south winds 25 to 35 kt with...
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WAZ031-101200- Northeast Blue Mountains- ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Visibility one. quarter mile or less at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to. 5 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Temperature rising to. around 30 through sunrise. Blustery....
'Difficult to impossible mountain travel' forecast for Tahoe
National Weather Service forecasters are asking people to avoid driving in California's Sierra Nevada this weekend.
Bay Area storm expected to bring most rain 'so far this year'
A storm is forecast to arrive in the Bay Area late Friday night and dump heavy rain.
When to expect the rainiest weather as 2 storms slam the Bay Area
Two cold fronts are poised to sweep the Bay Area Thursday through Sunday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Saturday.
