STORM WATCH: Cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow on Sunday for the Hudson Valley
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the Hudson Valley will see a cloudy Saturday before periods of wet snow throughout Sunday.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Mild temps Thursday; tracking potential for some Sunday snow
New Jersey will see mostly quiet and cooler weather over the next few days.
Mount Vernon officials seek help spreading holiday cheer ahead of Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway
The giveaway will take place on Dec. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m. at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon.
At least one black bear culled since state's controversial hunt resumed
At least one black bear has been brought to officials since the newly resumed state-sanctioned hunt began Tuesday afternoon.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Man whose organs saved many, including his own mother, to be honored at Rose Parade
Joey Savage was killed in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 25
Limited recreational cannabis sales to start Jan. 10
Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries.
