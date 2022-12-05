Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Victim in overnight Hutchinson crash walked to police headquarters, officials say
That person was initially believed to have been ejected in the crash in the Rye Brook area of the parkway, and crews had been searching for the individual for a period of time.
FDNY: Soundview fire leaves apartment destroyed
A fire at a Soundview apartment building injured two people and left a unit damaged.
News 12
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
Officials: Multiple fire departments extinguish Ronkonkoma house fire
Officials say no one was hurt.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Police: 2 people fall from elevator shaft in Bronx Target store, 1 critical
Two people were injured in an elevator accident at a Target store in the Bronx.
Double shooting in front of Brooklyn restaurant injures 2; suspect unknown
Authorities say two men were shot in Bushwick early Friday morning.
Police: Ambulance rear-ended in Newark; teen arrested
The ambulance was transporting three passengers when the stolen BMW hit them.
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
News 12
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
Police: Freeport man arrested following overdose investigation
Nicholas S. Leroy, 30, was arrested on Thursday after detectives conducted an investigation into a deadly overdose of a Nassau County resident.
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
NYPD: Car stolen at gunpoint in Pelham Bay
A car was stolen at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx, police say.
Suspect wanted for stealing $122,000 compact truck loader in Lindenhurst
The incident happened on Nov. 4 just before 5 p.m.
Comments / 0