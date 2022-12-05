Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Damp, foggy conditions continue for the next couple of days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least the rain stopped for a little while! Patchy fog is likely again for the morning commute Thursday and temperatures remain above average. Rain returns Thursday evening and Friday. Still grey and dreary across a lot of Ohio this afternoon but at least most...
WSYX ABC6
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
WSYX ABC6
Food trends to expect in 2023
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — From plant-based meats to homemade cheese-its Food & Lifestyle Influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus to share the top food trends expected to stretch into 2023. You can follow Shanisty's blog at ShesBecomingDomestic.com.
WSYX ABC6
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in east Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
WSYX ABC6
2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Thursday morning. Police were called to the corner of Noe Bixby and Refugee Roads around midnight. One person was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. Authorities said that person is expected...
WSYX ABC6
Rides 4 Refugees hopes to provide safe, reliable work wheels for those resettled in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Most Central Ohioans rue traffic issues that might make them late to work or home, but for one of Columbus’ newest residents, being able to sit in traffic is a blessing. Abdul Hamidi is one of the first to be helped by a new...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Columbus Marine home for the holidays after years of serving overseas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanks to your generosity, you helped ABC6 gather nearly 60,000 toys for this year’s Toys For Tots. This marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program. One of the Marines you saw at the event outside the ABC 6...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus, Bexley poised to ban flavored, menthol tobacco products
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The cities of Columbus and Bexley are expected to ban flavored and menthol tobacco products next week. Columbus Mayor Andrew held a news conference Wednesday at Columbus Public Health. He cited studies and research showing minority communities and teens are targeted by companies who make those products.
WSYX ABC6
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
WSYX ABC6
Hilltop Cowboys changing lives on and off the playing field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keeping kids off the streets and on the playing field is the goal of the Hilltop Cowboys. The coaches are focused on drawing up lifelong winning plays for their kids. Dave Johnson is the president of the program and says he's locked in on preparing...
WSYX ABC6
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State volleyball advances for Elite 8 for first time since 2004
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since 2004, Ohio State volleyball has advanced to the regional finals. The No. 3 Buckeyes defeated No. 2 Minnesota 3 sets to 1 Thursday in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite 8. The Buckeyes dropped the first set 25-22...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
WSYX ABC6
Over 4,000 Columbus City School students cheer on Ohio State women's basketball team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over 4,000 Columbus City School students filled Value City Arena on Thursday to cheer on the Lady Buckeyes basketball team. Students who maintained good attendance or climbed one attendance category between Nov. 7 and Dec. 2 were invited to attend the Ohio State women's basketball game.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus mom hopes to raise $30,000 for children with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is hoping to raise thousands of dollars to help disabled children in west Africa. Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie has been battling polio since the age of three and needs crutches to walk but that hasn't slowed her down. Mensah-Bonzie, 46, wants to raise $30,000...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
