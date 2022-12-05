ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
Food trends to expect in 2023

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — From plant-based meats to homemade cheese-its Food & Lifestyle Influencer Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus to share the top food trends expected to stretch into 2023. You can follow Shanisty's blog at ShesBecomingDomestic.com.
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
Man killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after a Jeep ran off I-670 west and crashed in a parking lot east of downtown Columbus early Friday morning. Officers found the Jeep ran off the roadway, down an embankment, and up the other side before it rolled over and stopped in the rear of 1521 Old Leonard Avenue around 2:20 am.
2 injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are recovering after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Thursday morning. Police were called to the corner of Noe Bixby and Refugee Roads around midnight. One person was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. Authorities said that person is expected...
Columbus, Bexley poised to ban flavored, menthol tobacco products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The cities of Columbus and Bexley are expected to ban flavored and menthol tobacco products next week. Columbus Mayor Andrew held a news conference Wednesday at Columbus Public Health. He cited studies and research showing minority communities and teens are targeted by companies who make those products.
2 men killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a north Columbus shooting on Thursday. The shooting happened in the area of 1004 Marland Drive North around 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Matthew Scheurell and another 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old man died...
Hilltop Cowboys changing lives on and off the playing field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keeping kids off the streets and on the playing field is the goal of the Hilltop Cowboys. The coaches are focused on drawing up lifelong winning plays for their kids. Dave Johnson is the president of the program and says he's locked in on preparing...
59 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Wednesday there are 59 confirmed measles cases and 23 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
Columbus mom hopes to raise $30,000 for children with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is hoping to raise thousands of dollars to help disabled children in west Africa. Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie has been battling polio since the age of three and needs crutches to walk but that hasn't slowed her down. Mensah-Bonzie, 46, wants to raise $30,000...
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Columbus City Schools names interim superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools named its district's interim superintendent on Friday. Dr. Angela Chapman was named interim superintendent, effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to a statement by Columbus City Schools. The announcement comes after Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced on Thursday that she intends to retire...
