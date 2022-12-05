Read full article on original website
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant of Jamie Velie's home on Andrea Court in Hyde Park Friday. It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area. Velie has since been released and was ordered to appear...
Woman accused of selling meth and cocaine out of Dutchess motel
Dutchess County Task Force agents say they busted Alexus Lemmon Tuesday at a motel on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.
Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $700,000 from Beacon body shop
Authorities say Suzanne Whitman, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was a bookkeeper at Fishkill Body Shop in Beacon.
'We went to almost every area:' Searchers puzzled over case of missing woman found dead in Goshen pond
People involved in the search for a missing Hudson Valley woman who was discovered in a submerged vehicle on Thursday are puzzled as to how she could have been overlooked during initial search efforts. Domingo Ramos, of Keep Hope Alive 845, a group that had been spreading awareness about the...
14 suspected gang members, associates face charges in Newburgh
The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says several of the accused are charged with attempted murder and assault of a rival gang member.
Nonprofit: Body of missing woman found in car that was submerged in Orange County pond
On Thursday evening, the nonprofit Keep Hope Alive 845 said it was told by family members that 45-year-old Nicole Brown had been identified as the body in the car. Brown had been missing since Nov. 30.
Orange County DA: 1 of 4 defendants pleads guilty in death of New Jersey man
The DA's office says David Quaglietta, of Plattekill, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
GoFundMe created for LI teen who lost leg in crash on I-87 last month in Rockland County
Max Scriva, 18, was a passenger in a car driven by his friend when the crash occurred.
Police, firefighters make daring water rescue of man and dog in Sterling Forest
Police and firefighters rescued a man and his dog from the water in the Town of Warwick Thursday. Authorities say the man was walking his dog in Sterling Forest when the leash broke. The dog then rushed off to the water - beyond a 10-foot cliff - which led to the man jumping into the water to rescue him.
Orange County child is first youth in US to take part in FDA trial of medical device to prevent epileptic seizures
Ameera Aravena, 12, is currently the first child in the U.S. to take part in the Food and Drug Administration trial.
Newtown man missing since 2013 found dead in New York, was living under alias
Robert Hoagland vanished from Newtown back in 2013 when he failed to pick up a family member at the airport and did not show up for work.
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
At least one black bear culled since state's controversial hunt resumed
At least one black bear has been brought to officials since the newly resumed state-sanctioned hunt began Tuesday afternoon.
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
Sullivan County foster family wins surprise makeover on national TV
Army veterans Renee and Shomari Green are middle school sweethearts who’ve been married for 14 years and are raising their family of seven, including two foster children, in a 6,000-square-foot fixer-upper in Monticello.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Man whose organs saved many, including his own mother, to be honored at Rose Parade
Joey Savage was killed in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 25
Morris County preps for possible snow this weekend
Morris County officials told News 12 they have plows on standby and have enough salt in a silo to treat 300 miles of roads across the county.
Medical officials grow concerned with surge of respiratory illnesses in Hudson Valley
Medical officials in Hudson Valley are concerned with a surge of respiratory illnesses in the area. They say the flu is on the rise, and children make up the over half of the reported cases. Dr. Louis Corsaro, the medical director for most schools in Westchester and Southern Putnam counties,...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
