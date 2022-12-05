ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy