College Station, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtaw.com

Three Aggies Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M football’s Evan Stewart, Shemar Stewart and Matthew Wykoff were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. Evan played in 10 games this season, making eight starts at wide receiver. He ranked in the top 12 in the SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Idaho State Journal

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins on radio: 'It's an unbelievable opportunity'

Idaho State has its new head coach. It’s Cody Hawkins, a Boise native who most recently was UC Davis’ offensive coordinator. This newspaper reported Hawkins’ hire Friday afternoon, and about an hour later, he joined KTIK, a radio station in Boise. Here is everything Hawkins said in that interview, which lasted about eight minutes. Question: What made you say yes to this job? ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Uncovered

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Mayor Lacks Significant Credibility To Investigate Police

The relationship between Mayor McLean and Boise Police is becoming a dangerous quagmire. The mayor and city council have approved funding a lawyer from the east coast to investigate one retired police captain for alleged racist comments. The mayor would rather pay $500,000 to a lawyer who was part of the Iran Contra prosecution team than use the resources of the Ada County Prosecutor, The Idaho Attorney General, or an affordable local independent counsel.
BOISE, ID
wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.
BOISE, ID

