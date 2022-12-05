New Mexico-based poet Anne McDonnell has loved poetry all her life. Her favorite time of day to write is the morning when her mind is rested and clear. She’s also a big fan of writing groups because they inspire interesting conversation and keep the poetic muse alive. In this week’s segment of PoetrySnaps! Anne McDonnell shares her gorgeous poem, A Love Poem for a Friend.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO