PoetrySnaps! Anne McDonnell: A Love Poem for a Friend
New Mexico-based poet Anne McDonnell has loved poetry all her life. Her favorite time of day to write is the morning when her mind is rested and clear. She’s also a big fan of writing groups because they inspire interesting conversation and keep the poetic muse alive. In this week’s segment of PoetrySnaps! Anne McDonnell shares her gorgeous poem, A Love Poem for a Friend.
ADOT urges caution on highways ahead of winter weather
The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be prepared before traveling on roads and highways affected by snow and ice. Winter storms are expected this month in northern Arizona and busy highways like interstates 17 and 40 can be hazardous in inclement weather. ADOT crews operate the state’s...
