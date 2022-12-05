Read full article on original website
Toy Giveaway & Light The Night Highlight Wellman Holiday Activities
The City of Wellman will be full of Christmas spirit on Saturday when area residents take part in a toy giveaway and the Light The Night event. Beginning at 9 a.m. the Christmas Toy Giveaway is organized by the Wellman Volunteer Fire Department. With the help of anonymous donors and employees of Dollar General, approximately $3,000 have been received to purchase toys for children in the area. Parents are invited to stop by the Wellman Fire Station up to 11 a.m. to pick up toys. It is requested that children are not present when the toys are selected.
Louisa County Tour Of Lights Drive-Thru This Weekend
Anyone hoping to enjoy the holiday decorations and lights from the comfort of their own cars will have that opportunity this weekend at the Louisa County Tour of Lights. Presented by the Louisa 4-H County Council, tours are available Saturday, December 10 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 from 5-7 p.m.
KCII Radiothon December 14th
KCII is continuing the tradition this year with the 20th annual KCII Washington HyVee Caring Christmas Food Drive. We’re looking for your help filling up the shelves of food banks in Southeast Iowa. This week, KCII General Manager Joe Nichols spoke about what the radiothon day will sound like. “We will have several clients that are gonna join us in the studio. We will be out and also doing a little bit of a live broadcast during that day. What you’re going to be hearing is us talking with the clients that are in studio, the types of things that they do to support the community. Why it’s important to them, so we will be going over all kinds of stuff, what they do as a business.” You can help the cause by calling 319-653-KCII during our day of giving live Radiothon Wednesday, December 14th, from 10 to noon and 1-5p.m, or by visiting KCIIradio.com/donate and pressing the big red button to make a monetary donation to local food banks.
Last Day to Visit Santa on the square is Saturday
The last day to visit Santa on the square in Washington is Saturday from 1 to 4PM. Located at the former YMCA building on the square, 121 E, Main Street. Children can get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and share their Christmas list. If you can’t make it to the square but still want advice about how to make it on the nice list before christmas, KCII will be interviewing Mr. and Mrs. Claus to find out. Tune in the week of Christmas to hear what they have to say about the season.
Sigourney & Keota Holiday Music Concerts Today
Family and community members in Sigourney and Keota have the opportunity to enjoy live music performances when both schools put on their respective concerts today. Sigourney Junior/Senior High School is the site of the first concert, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The junior high band and choir kick things off, performing three songs each. They are followed by the high school band and choir. Performances will take place in the gym and are under the direction of K-12 vocal music teacher, Bethany Fehr.
Deserving Cedar Rapids Waitress Gets Huge Tip From Customers
On Wednesday night, a group of Eastern Iowans got together to participate in what's called a "$100 Dinner." Basically, you get a group of people together and all bring $100 to the dinner. Each person orders a meal and a drink, and every cent that's left at the end of the meal goes to the server as a tip.
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
Washington County 4-H Robotics Club to Host First Competition
The Washington County 4-H Eaglebots Robotics 4-H Club is hosting a First Tech Challenge robotics meet on December 10th in the basement of Dallmeyer Hall. Thirteen teams from across this side of Iowa, ranging from Dubuque to Iowa City to Bettendorf, will be competing in the competition. KCII spoke with Amy Green, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H & Youth Coordinator, about the upcoming competition. “We are excited and thankful our volunteers and our kids also want to bring people to Washington and want to, you know, be the host! And so we’re excited that they have taken on that extra step and work to invite people to Washington and to see our facility and compete here.” The teams compete with each other and against a time clock during the competition. Teams will be in full competition from about 10-1 pm. The 4-H Eaglebots Club is a specialty club that focuses on First Tech Challenges. First Tech Challenge is a robotics competition for students in grades 7–12 to compete head to head by designing, building, and programming a robot to compete in an alliance format against other teams.
Main Street Washington December Events
There are still plenty of activities sponsored by Main Street Washington through Christmas. Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer stopped by KCII Radio to let us know about upcoming events. Meyer States, “So the 16th and 17th is the Ugly Sweater Crawl. So we want to see everyone in their ugliest sweater and just get out and shop. We will have people out looking for the best ugly sweater, and a prize of $40 in chamber bucks will be given. ” Stay up to date with all of the available events that Main Street Washington has to offer by listening to KCII Radio. Find the link for the Main Street Washington website with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, we are talking with Millie Youngquist from the Community Foundation of Washington County about the new endowments that they received.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH LINDSEY POGMORE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Band & Choir Director at Winfield-Mount Union, Lindsey Pogmore, about her fundraising success and the WMU music department.
Louisa County Sheriff & Columbus Junction Police Toy Drive Underway
In a joint effort with Columbus Junction Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is putting on their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community. Individuals wishing to donate toys can do so at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 16. Additional donation boxes have been set up at The Kerr Spot in Morning Sun, as well as 92 Roadhouse in Columbus Junction.
Louisa County Conservation Seeking Bird Count Volunteers
Louisa County Conservation will be taking part in the Audubon Christmas Bird Count next Thursday, December 15, and they are looking for volunteers. From 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. they are seeking drivers to transport fellow birders throughout Louisa County, advanced birders to serve as route leaders, and any other volunteers who would like to help with the counts. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Marissa Reisen
On today’s program, we are talking with Marissa Reisen about winter preparedness.
Board of Supervisors approves funding request from YMCA Y Pool Project
At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the YMCA of Washington County requested funding from the board. The Y wants to write a grant to Enhance Iowa that would request $845,000 that would go to the fundraising efforts of their pool project. In order to begin the grant writing process, The Y needs $10,000 in support from the community, in this case, the Board of Supervisors, to be able to apply for the grant. The board decided that they would support The Y with a commitment of $2,000 a year for the next five years. “I make a motion for the fund request for the YMCA of Washington County for the Washington Community Y Pool Project for $10,000 to be paid $2,000 a year for the next five years.” Another stipulation for being able to write the grant for Enhance Iowa is that 65% of the funds already had to be raised for the project, which The Y has done.
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
