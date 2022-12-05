Read full article on original website
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of December severe weather in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS — As we near the date for last year's severe weather outbreak in our area, it's an important reminder that severe weather can happen at any point during the year. We're heading into a bit more of an active pattern for the next few days, and that includes severe weather potential in our region.
KSDK
Weather Alert: Rain expected during Thursday morning rush
ST. LOUIS — Rain is moving across southern Missouri during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning. The rain should be in St. Louis before dawn Thursday morning. Wet roads are expected across the St. Louis area for the early morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the 40s...
FOX2now.com
Thursday Forecast
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat …. The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. Money Saver: Check out this one-day sale from Macy’s …. It's the one-day sale going on right now at Macy's Online. Money...
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
FOX2now.com
Busch Light releases "Bush Light" Christmas lights
This holiday season, an iconic local brew debuts holiday lights with a twist. Busch Lite' Beer presents "Busch Lights," a twist on Christmas lights. Busch Light releases “Bush Light” Christmas lights. This holiday season, an iconic local brew debuts holiday lights with a twist. Busch Lite' Beer presents...
FOX2now.com
Freshen Up Finds: Winterizing Your Skincare Routine
ST. LOUIS – Esthetician Christen Michel always has practical, easy skin care tips. She’s in today with her top suggestions to take your skincare routine into the winter!
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
FOX2now.com
Travel in style with Hampton by Hilton
ST. LOUIS – Traveling does not have to be grueling because you can always stay at a Hampton by Hilton. The beds are comfy, and wait until you see the breakfasts offered to all guests. It’s like your mom is following you on vacation or business. Start your day well rested and well-fed.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
FOX2now.com
Grab Your Pocket Protector and Tape Up Those Glasses- We Have the RetroNerds!
The RetroNerds are a St. Louis-based 80s tribute band. Grab Your Pocket Protector and Tape Up Those Glasses- …. The RetroNerds are a St. Louis-based 80s tribute band. Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for …. A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one...
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
Car and tractor-trailer crash early Wednesday morning
A serious crash happened Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Chess club in Webster Univeristy
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s …. The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified. Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping …. Country...
A Website claims they found the Most “Fun” City in Missouri
What is great about the most fun city in Missouri is that you can have fun if you're on your own, with kids, single, married, having a bachelor party, or whatever you want to do! So which city is the place to have a good time in the Show-Me State?
stlpublicradio.org
Amazon warehouse where 6 died is nearly rebuilt but won’t have storm shelter
EDWARDSVILLE — The Amazon warehouse where six employees died in a tornado a year ago Saturday is nearly rebuilt. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said Friday there’s “a lot of emotion tied up this weekend” remembering what happened. “It's just a really sad, somber time,” she said....
Kenny Chesney’s memorial dog song to help St. Louis pets
ST. LOUIS – On Friday, December 9, Kenny Chesney will release “Da Ruba Girl,” a song dedicated to his rescue dog Ruby. Stray Rescue of St. Louis receives 100% of the earnings from the song “Da Ruba Girl.” Anyone who has followed Kenny Chesney on social media in the last few days is aware of the death of his beloved rescue dog, Ruby.
FOX2now.com
Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for Christmas
A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this Christmas, which was to have a puppy companion to help her through life. Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for …. A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this...
FOX2now.com
Heroic Adventures has 24 days of Christmas sales
There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. There’s nothing quite like a new comic book – the vibrancy, the artistic value, and the great storyline. Ty hawkins interviews Michael Yo. Money Saver: Check out this...
FOX2now.com
A frosted cocktail experience right in Tower Grove Park
ST. LOUIS – Pretty cocktails in a pretty setting – the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park. From December 15 to 23, there will be specialty drinks served inside. Plus, enjoy some great music and grab a bite to eat from several food trucks that will be there.
