knau.org
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. The details of Samuel Bateman's life were revealed in an FBI affidavit released last Friday. It was filed in a case that charges...
knau.org
Study: Climate change threatens Arizona’s karst springs
A new study from Northern Arizona University shows how climate change is shrinking vital springs in the Grand Canyon and along the Mogollon Rim. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports. Karst springs typically form in limestone along faults and fractures, and supply critical drinking water in Arizona. The study found they...
knau.org
PoetrySnaps! Anne McDonnell: A Love Poem for a Friend
New Mexico-based poet Anne McDonnell has loved poetry all her life. Her favorite time of day to write is the morning when her mind is rested and clear. She’s also a big fan of writing groups because they inspire interesting conversation and keep the poetic muse alive. In this week’s segment of PoetrySnaps! Anne McDonnell shares her gorgeous poem, A Love Poem for a Friend.
knau.org
Seasonal closures in effect statewide for bald eagle breeding season
State and Federal land managers have temporarily closed portions of public land and water areas statewide while bald eagles are in their breeding season. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the seasonal closures include sections of the Verde and Salt Rivers, Tonto Creek, Lake Mary and Show Low and Horseshoe Lakes. There are approximately 94 eagle breeding areas statewide where the birds nest, forage and roost.
